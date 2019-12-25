The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Arab League wary of Turkish, Iranian threats

The Arab League Secretary General is increasingly concerned over growing Iranian and Turkish dominance of the region.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 14:24
PROTESTERS CLASH with police in Bahrain during 2011 Arab Spring protests (photo credit: REUTERS)
PROTESTERS CLASH with police in Bahrain during 2011 Arab Spring protests
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Arab League Secretary General Ahmmed Aboul Gheit has expressed increasing concern regarding the expanding roles of Iran and Turkey in the region. He has described their aspirations in Syria, and Turkey’s threats to send forces to Libya, as threats to Arab national security.
The comments were made in recent speeches, including a talk he gave on Wednesday to the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, in which he discussed the issue of the Syrian regime returning to the 22-member Arab League.
Suspended from the group in 2011, some Arab countries have been eager to work with Syria again, viewing cooperation as a way to return stability to the region following the Arab Spring and civil conflicts that followed.
Jordan, the UAE, Egypt and others will be key to whether Syria returns.
Gheit has also twice this month condemned the increasing role of Iran and Turkey in the affairs of Arab states. In mid-December, at a World Youth Forum in Egypt, he said that the absence of strong national states has whet the appetite of the periphery non-Arab states.
He has also been critical of Israel, arguing that the Jewish nation took advantage of chaos in the region to reduce commitments to the Oslo peace process and the creation of a peace agreement with Palestinian statehood.
The Arab region has seen many of its key states decline into chaos in the last decade, including Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. There are also political changes taking place in Sudan and Algeria. Overall the region lacks certainty and is at its weakest since many of these modern states were created in the 1920s.
Historical power centers like Baghdad, Cairo and Damascus have lost influence as power and cultural creation has shifted toward the Gulf,  making the current state of affairs historically resonant.
However, Persia and the Ottoman Empire have historically dominated the region, so the return of Turkey and Iran to power in places like Syria or Iraq is not an anomaly. The rise of the Ba’athist regimes of Assad and Saddam Hussein might be the exception and the Arab League may have seen its high point of influence pass years ago.
Nevertheless his speeches in the UAE and Egypt represent a regional view that links some of these countries at the heart of the Arab world and concerns they have about long-term Turkish occupation of Syria, and the decision by Turkey to now involve itself in Libya.


Tags Iran Turkey arab spring
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A Christian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: A microcosm of a partitioned America By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Marc Schneier Muslims are inveterately hostile to Jews: False narrative By MARC SCHNEIER

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by