Arab media asking researchers to fill out survey for policymakers

Al-Fanar Media is asking researchers in the Middle East and Arab world to take a new survey to help show support for those doing research at universities and colleges worldwide.



The tweet reads, "If you're a researcher in the region please fill out this survey. If not please forward it to colleagues who are. The goal is to help us produce a series of in-depth articles that we hope will assist policymakers in efforts to support researchers."

If you're a researcher in the region please fill out this survey. If not please forward it to colleagues who are. The goal is to help us produce a series of in-depth articles that we hope will assist policymakers in efforts to support researchers.https://t.co/hulq9VYIFy — AlFanarMedia (@AlFanarMedia) November 8, 2019

The first question asks the researchers the obstacles one must overcome to do good research. There are nine obstacles that the researchers want one to rank from 1 being the most important to 9 being least important. The obstacles range from lack of funding to a lack of academic freedom.There are 21 questions total that range from questions about the university one is currently doing research at, to would one move abroad for a new teaching/research opportunity.The survey is in Arabic and English.Al-Fanar Media is an independent media platform that looks in-depth at Arab higher education , culture and research in the region. The non-profit has offices in London, the US and throughout the Middle East.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });