Arab media asking researchers to fill out survey for policymakers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 11, 2019 18:40
1 minute read.
A STEM scholar does research

A STEM scholar does research. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Al-Fanar Media is asking researchers in the Middle East and Arab world to take a new survey to help show support for those doing research at universities and colleges worldwide. 

The tweet reads, "If you're a researcher in the region please fill out this survey. If not please forward it to colleagues who are. The goal is to help us produce a series of in-depth articles that we hope will assist policymakers in efforts to support researchers."



The first question asks the researchers the obstacles one must overcome to do good research. There are nine obstacles that the researchers want one to rank from 1 being the most important to 9 being least important. The obstacles range from lack of funding to a lack of academic freedom.

There are 21 questions total that range from questions about the university one is currently doing research at, to would one move abroad for a new teaching/research opportunity.

The survey is in Arabic and English.

Al-Fanar Media is an independent media platform that looks in-depth at Arab higher education, culture and research in the region. The non-profit has offices in London, the US and throughout the Middle East. 


