Argentina to designate Hezbollah as terror group - Report

RESCUE WORKERS search for survivors and victims in the rubble left after a powerful car bomb destroyed the Buenos Aires headquarters of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA), in this July 18, 1994 photo.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Argentina's government is planning on designating the Lebanese-based Hezbollah group as a terror organization for its role in the terror attacks against the Israeli embassy and the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, Argentinian newspaper La Nacion reported on Tuesday.
"We are evaluating different possibilities. One of them is to pass a decree," sources in the Ministry of Security and the Financial Intelligence Unit told the newspaper. The two entities have been tasked by President Mauricio Macri to find the "most rapid" solution to achieve the goal of including the Iranian-backed group in the list of terror organizations.
"We do not have a majority in Parliament, and it would take too long to pass a law there," highly-placed sources in the Argentinian government explained to La Nacion
.
July 18, 2019, will mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association in the country's capital. The attack left 85 people killed and 300 injured.
The report added that on that day Macri would pay tribute to the victims with US Secretary of Foreign Affairs Mike Pompeo, who is scheduled to visit the country next week.
According to Reuters, Pompeo will also attend the hemispheric anti-terrorism summit hosted in Buenos Aires on July 19.La Nacion
highlighted that the decision by Macri's government appears to be connected to the US official's visit. The paper called it a critical turn in Argentina's foreign politics.
The designation of Hezbollah as a terror group would imply enforcing political and financial restrictions on its members in the country.
