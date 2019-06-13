Ayatollah Khamenei meets Japan PM amid US tensions

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spent his second day in Tehran holding high level meetings. After meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday he met with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday morning.



The Japanese leader hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Iran last month and has said he would like to ease tensions through his current trip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Abe before he arrived in Iran.

Abe’s visit also comes on the heels of the trip by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. For the Iranian regime this is good news. It can bask in the light as if it is one of the most important countries in the world while it holds court to leaders from all over the world.Abe said he wants peace and tranquility, according to Iran’s press TV. He emphasized the importance of stability in the region. “Japan seeks to play a maximum role to prevent tensions.” Japan and Germany appear to have allied over the cause of easing tensions and working with Iran, an interesting development, considering both countries have traditionally held a more modest foreign policy footprint since the last century.Abe was reported to have “hailed a fatwa by leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prohibiting nuclear weapons.” There is no evidence that such a fatwa has any meaning besides Iran using it for propaganda purposes abroad. Abe appeared to also accept at face value Iran’s claims to remain within the 2015 Iran deal guidelines, even as the IAEA has determined that Iran is increasing uranium enrichment and Iran has threatened to leave the deal if the European countries don’t do more for Tehran. According to Press TV in Iran Rouhani said that japan wanted to buy Iran’s oil. The US has vowed to make Iran’s oil exports go to zero. The US also slapped new sanctions on Iranian petrochemicals.The meeting with Rouhani touched on many issues. Iran said it was hosting refuges from Afghanistan and that it played a key role fighting against terror and ISIS. In addition Iran praised Japan for the meeting on the 90th anniversary of relations between the two countries. Iran said it wants a friend in Japan. It also warned the US against war.They two leaders on Wednesday also discussed cooperation in the field of medicine and economy, as well as development aid and environmental crises assistance. For instance Japan has sent aid to Iran to help flood victims, Tasnim News reported. Separately Japan’s Foreign Minister Tara Kono met with Zarif where Zarif slammed the US and accused Washington of economic terrorism. Then Zarif smiled and said that Japan was a good friend of Iran.The visit is a win for Tehran in its track record of foreign relations that is designed to get around Washington’s sanctions and also burnish Iran’s image to make it seem like a responsible and normal country. This is the agenda of Zarif and Rouhani. Many countries, like Japan, appear willing to work with Iran and also to try to reduce the tensions with the US. How they will reduce them even as the US ups sanctions, is unclear.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



