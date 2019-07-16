BBC restricts BBC Persian content at Tehran’s request - report

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The BBC sent a correspondent to Iran but viewers of BBC Persian won’t be able to see what the BBC brought back because the media giant has agreed to terms of the Iranian regime to restrict content from being shown on its Persian broadcaster.



An exclusive email obtained by Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali shows the bizarre agreement that mandates that official BBC Persian not include any of the content on social media as well, including retweeting or forwarding the coverage.

“This is particularly egregious because BBC Persian staffers have been the number one target of the Iranian government,” tweeted Ali on Monday evening. “They’re subjected to death threats, they’re not allowed to visit elderly parents, their relatives are interrogated and their assets have been frozen.”But for western media like the BBC, apparently the compromise is worth it, to get access to Iran for English language and other viewers. Ali says that staff at BBC Persian are frustrated. “No part of the BBC should allow itself to become an accomplice to the Iranian government’s efforts to isolate and punish us,” one wrote.The BBC says that all international media are subject to reporting restrictions in Iran. “We accepted some limitations on this occasion in order to provide our audiences with rare insights from inside the country and this is signposted in our coverage,” a BBC response on Huffington Post says.The BBC claims that the reports it got, “our first from inside Iran in five years”, were important, but that it doesn’t change the BBC’s “commitment to our BBC Persian staff and their families, who have suffered completely unacceptable harassment from the Iranian authorities since 2009.”The details of the deal come as BBC correspondent Martin Patience was due to leave Iran on Sunday. Apparently the email was sent out Saturday just before he left because of upcoming programming that would relate to Iran. The report by Ali does not say who at the BBC agreed to the terms of this Iran deal.Oddly in the past the BBC has been more tough on Iran, complaining to the UN about treatment of its BBC Persian employees. The UN had expressed “concern” about the treatment in relation to freedom of expression. Ali writes that the agreement would be as if the New York Times agreed to a demand by Chinese authorities to not have any reports by its employees published in Mandarin.Iran’s has turned its expertise at controlling foreign media, while also getting positive coverage into a kind of art form. It knows it has a sympathetic ear in the West and that media are hungry for any coverage from “inside” Iran and that they especially want to say they have a “western” correspondent on the ground.Yet Iran has also been cracking down amid the tensions with the US and the West. In June the New York Times wrote that “authorities in Iran have barred the Tehran-based correspondent for the New York Times from working for the past four months.” That was kept from the readers for four months and only explained in June. Reports said that Iran had revoked his credentials.The New York Times even had a special luxory tours of Iran up until recently, including a 12-day “Times Journey” to Iran. According to The New York Post the trip was cancelled for 2019 but had previously cost $7,895. The trips had run from 2014-2018.All media companies must face ethical challenges while trying to both report freely and responsible from totalitarian countries while obtaining the access needed to produce the reports. In a world where increasingly powerful state or state-linked media, such as Al-Jazeera, TRT, RT and others help craft the view of home countries while reporting critically about foreign countries but reporting positively, or in some cases not at all, about the home country, the need for critical journalism in places like Iran is even more important.Iran already has several English language media whose reports are pro-government propaganda. Iran’s goal of controlling western media, such as the BBC, from having reports in BBC Persian based on information obtained in Iran is clear from the latest revelations.

