Beirut concert brings music and medicine together for cancer patients

"Music has healing power, it gives hope," said Laura Lahoud from the al-Bustan music and arts festivals that helped stage the recital at the American University of Beirut Medical Center.

Patients sat in the front row, some with their IVs. Nurses and visitors listened in, while some doctors sat down to type up their notes as they soaked up the music.

Italian pianist Gloria Campaner played two of Beethoven's best known works - Moonlight Sonata and Fur Elise.

"We are fighting disease with music," said Hala Dahdah Abou Jaber, president and co-founder of the medical centre's Cancer Support Fund, which helps adult cancer patients in need.

