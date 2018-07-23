Bennett after U.N. meeting: Israel must avoid Iran driven two-front war

Naftali Bennett.
Iran must not be allowed to drag Israel into a war on both its southern and northern borders, Education Minister Naftali Bennett said after he met Monday morning with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov.
Tehran sits at the head of an eight tentacled octopus that is responsible for the violence on Israel’s Gaza, Lebanese and Syrian borders, said Bennett, who is a member of Israel’s security cabinet.
“Iran's goal is to simultaneously entangle Israel on many fronts,” Bennett tweeted after his meeting with Mladenov.
“My opinion is that Iran is stirring trouble to alleviate multiple pressures. Israel should avoid dual Iranian-driven fronts. Ground Op in Gaza only as very last resort,” Bennett said.
There is no justification for endangering IDF soldiers in a Gaza ground operation until all other options have been exhausted, said Bennett. He explained that this included both other military economic and civilian options, but he did not elaborate.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Monday met with members of the IDF’s general staff to discuss the border violence.
In a statement he issued about the south, he said that Israel did not fear a war and that such a war would be Hamas’s fault.
"Regarding the Gaza Strip, we must ask ourselves four basic questions: Is the State of Israel interested in a war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip? The answer is no. Are we deterred from [engaging in a military] campaign in the Gaza Strip? Here too, the answer is no,” Liberman said.
“Are we prepared to accept a reality in which there is fire, incendiary kites and friction along the fence? The answer is no. Have we done everything we can to prevent a war in Gaza? The answer is yes,” Liberman said.
“So everything that happens from here on in with regard to the Gaza Strip, is solely the responsibility of the Hamas leadership,” he said.
They two men spoke out about border violence on the same morning, that Israel warning sirens went off in the northern city of Katzrin, Safed and in the Golan and Galilee regions in response to two rocket launches that were part of the Syrian civil war that is raging close to Israel’s border.
The alarm set off the first-ever Israeli use of the David Sling interceptor system.
Mladenov has focused his efforts on the south and been working behind the scenes on an economic and rehabilitation plan for Gaza, tweeted a photo of his meeting with Bennett.
Bennett retweeted Mladenov’s words and added: “Productive meeting with @nmladenov. Working to restore calm in Gaza front. Round of violence will serve nobody.”
The meeting comes after Friday’s violent flareup between Israel and Hamas. A Palestinian sniper killed an Israeli soldier at the Gaza border and Israel struck at 60 Hamas targets in Gaza in retaliation.
Israel his month has also imposed its restrictions on Gaza’s main commercial crossing at Kerem Shalom, since the 2014 war with Hamas. Two weeks ago it banned all commercial goods from entering and leaving Gaza.
Last week it halted shipments of gas and fuel, a move that could force the closure of Gaza’s hospitals this week and has severely limited cooking gas in the Strip.
On Saturday, as part of an Egypt brokered understanding, Hamas agreed to halt its violent attacks against Israel, that has included rockets, mortars, flaming kites and balloons. There have also been repeated infiltration attempts and violent riots at the Gaza Israel border.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that Saturday marked the calmest day on Israel’s southern border, since Hamas began its attacks on March 30th.
He said that if the calm persisted, he would on Tuesday rescind the commercial ban and allow gas and fuel to enter the Strip.
On Sunday night, the Israeli Air Force struck a terror cell that had launched flaming kites and balloons at Israel, but the army did no say when the kites were launched.
“We hit Hamas very hard over the weekend and – if it proves necessary – we will hit them seven-fold,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.