British Police expose Hezbollah explosives outside of London in 2015

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim men from the Iranian-backed group Kataib Hezbollah wave the party's flags as they walk along a street painted in the colours of the Israeli flag during a parade marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Baghdad.
(photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)
Radicals linked to Hezbollah stashed tones of explosive materials outside of London in a secrete British bomb factory, the M15 and Metropolitan Police discovered in 2015, the Daily Telegraph on Sunday.
In the factory there were thousands of disposable ice packs that contained ammonium nitrate, an ingredient for homemade bombs, according to the report.
Hezbollah is an Islamist and militant group bases in Lebanon. The United States, Israel, Canada, and the Arab League, the EU, among others consider Hezbollah a terrorist group.
Hezbollah has often been used as a proxy for the ongoing conflict with Iran and Israel.
