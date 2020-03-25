COGAT delivers 3,000 coronavirus test kits, 50,000 masks to PA

The medical gear was donated by the World Health Organization for the use of medical teams working in the PA's territories in the West Bank. COGAT coordinated the entry of the kits and equipment from Jordan through the Allenby Bridge Crossing.

“Once more COGAT is cooperating closely with the World Health Organization to make assistance possible in the Palestinian Authority’s struggle against the coronavirus outbreak," Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Kamil Abu Rukun. "I commend the teamwork of the international organizations in this important shared endeavor, I wish steady good health to all the residents of the region, and I hope that we will continue to work together in the fight to halt the spread of this dangerous virus.”

The Palestinian Authority has reported 64 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. One Palestinian has died after being infected.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) reported on Wednesday that over 3,000 coronavirus test-kits and 50,000 masks were delivered to the Palestinian Authority's health system to offer residents aid in the fight against the coronavirus.