The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

COGAT delivers 3,000 coronavirus test kits, 50,000 masks to PA

The medical gear was donated by the World Health Organization for the use of medical teams working in the PA's territories in the West Bank.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 25, 2020 23:57
COGAT coordinates WHO delivery of coronavirus detection kits and protective masks to Palestinian Authority (photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
COGAT coordinates WHO delivery of coronavirus detection kits and protective masks to Palestinian Authority
(photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) reported on Wednesday that over 3,000 coronavirus test-kits and 50,000 masks were delivered to the Palestinian Authority's health system to offer residents aid in the fight against the coronavirus.  
The medical gear was donated by the World Health Organization for the use of medical teams working in the PA's territories in the West Bank. COGAT coordinated the entry of the kits and equipment from Jordan through the Allenby Bridge Crossing.
“Once more COGAT is cooperating closely with the World Health Organization to make assistance possible in the Palestinian Authority’s struggle against the coronavirus outbreak," Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Kamil Abu Rukun. "I commend the teamwork of the international organizations in this important shared endeavor, I wish steady good health to all the residents of the region, and I hope that we will continue to work together in the fight to halt the spread of this dangerous virus.”
The Palestinian Authority has reported 64 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. One Palestinian has died after being infected.


Tags Palestinian Authority West Bank world health organization cogat Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by