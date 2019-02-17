Commander of 5 soldiers who allegedly beat Palestinians indicted

IDF forces have carried out dozens of arrests as part of the effort to capture the terrorist As'am Barghouti who carried out the shooting attack in Givat Assaf. .
The lieutenant who commanded the five IDF soldiers who allegedly beat two Palestinians was himself indicted on Sunday for negligence and failing to prevent their actions.
The full list of charges also included conduct unbecoming during the January 8 incident when he watched his soldiers beating the two Palestinians, including with hard objects, who were handcuffed and blindfolded.
Though the officer was not himself involved in beating the Palestinians, he has already been suspended pending trial.
The five soldiers, who serve in the ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda Battalion, were arrested on January 10 following the incident.
The two Palestinians, a father and a son, were detained on suspicion of aiding Asam Barghouti evade authorities. Barghouti was the terrorist responsible for the Givat Assaf West Bank outpost attack-in which two IDF soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion were killed and another solider and female civilian were wounded. The two are still in custody but have not yet been charged.
According to the indictment, the defendants took photos and video footage while they beat the Palestinians all over their bodies, including in intimate parts of the body.
The accused are said to have removed the son’s blindfold and forced him to watch as his father was beaten.
During the footage, one can hear cries of joy from the soldiers as the Palestinians are beaten and calling for help.
Both Palestinians were hospitalized at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital due to the beatings.
The indictment of the soldiers also mentioned obstruction of justice charges based on Whats App messages between defendants 3 and 4 about trying to coordinate their narratives.
On Thursday, both the IDF prosecution and the defense denied reports from Channel 12 that negotiations over a plea deal for the five IDF soldiers had blown up over unbridgeable gaps.
While Channel 12 quoted lawyers appointed by the IDF Public Defender to represent the five soldiers as threatening to walk away from negotiations, the Chief IDF Public Defender said negotiations would continue.
A source from the IDF Prosecution also denied that negotiations were at a final impasse.
The IDF Prosecution has been adamant that the soldiers will need to serve some jail time, while the defense has argued that the issue should have been dealt with by disciplinary, not criminal charges.
The IDF Central District Court recommended negotiations over a deal two weeks ago regarding allegations that the soldiers severely beat two Palestinian detainees in handcuffs both with their fists and using hard objects.
Negotiations had been scheduled to continue until February 19, the next day that the five soldiers’ detention is up for a hearing.
