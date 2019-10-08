Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Convention to be held in regards to US announcement of new Syrian policy

The convention, which is to be held by the JINSA, will discuss the new developments regarding Syria.

By OMRI RON
October 8, 2019 13:09
1 minute read.
An American soldier walks near a Turkish military vehicle during a joint U.S.-Turkey patrol, near Tel Abyad, Syria. (photo credit: REUTERS/RODI SAID)

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America's (JINSA) president will be moderating a conference dealing with the Middle East policy, given the new developments within the US-Turkey-Syria relations.

The White House announced on Sunday that they will not be involved in any operation in Syria, nor will they provide aid, now that ISIS has been defeated. They are leaving all responsibility, to deal with any remaining ISIS fighters who may have remained, to Turkey. 

This represent a shift in policy for the US for dealing with the Middle East and foreign policy.

The convention will be hosted by three individuals: Ambassador Eric Alderman, Dr. Michael Makovsky and Alan Makovsky .

Ambassador Eric Alderman, co-chair of the JINSA and former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, from August 2005 to January 2009. He served as the US ambassador to the Republics of Finland and Turkey in the Clinton and Bush administrations and was the principal deputy assistant to the vice president for national security affairs.

Michael Makovsky, PhD is JINSA President & CEO.  He is a US national security expert, and has worked extensively on policy towards Iran's nuclear program, the Middle East, and the intersection of international energy markets and politics within US national security.

Alan Makovsky is a senior fellow for National Security and International Policy at the Center for American Progress. From 2001 to 2013, he served as a senior professional staff member on the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the US House of Representatives, where he covered the Middle East, Turkey, and related issues. 



