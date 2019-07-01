Danon: World must join U.S. in sanctioning Iran

A PROTESTER makes his feelings known outside the White House as President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the Iran deal, in Washington on May 8, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The international community should join the US in sanctioning Iran, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said after Iran knowingly broke the 2015 Iran deal, by amassing more low-enriched uranium than permitted under the agreement with five of the world's six largest powers.
This is the first major violation of the deal since the US pulled out of it more than a year ago.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "revealed last year that Iran never intended to develop nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. Now, the regime just demonstrated it by enriching over 300kg of uranium," Danon said.
"The world must join the US in sanctioning Iran for this belligerent behavior. It can never be allowed to acquire nuclear capabilities," he added.Reuters contributed to this report.
