Deadly suicide attack hits Syrian city of Sweida

People are seen in the souk in the old city of Damascus, Syria April 17, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALI HASHISHO)
X
BEIRUT - A suicide bomber in the southern Syrian city of Sweida killed and wounded an unspecified number of people in an attack near a marketplace early on Wednesday, state media said.
Authorities chased and killed two other attackers there before they could also blow themselves up, state news agency SANA said.
Islamic State militants also attacked three villages northeast of Sweida city, killing and wounding a number of people, state TV said.
State media did not give an official casualty toll.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attacks killed 32 people, including civilians and fighters, in the city and its countryside.
The UK-based war monitor said more than 30 people were wounded and government forces clashed with Islamic State militants northeast of the city.
The air force struck militant hideouts there after soldiers thwarted an attempt by fighters to infiltrate the three village, state media said.