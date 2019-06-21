Democratic presidential candidates bash Trump following Iran strike report

US Democrats took to Twitter Friday morning, following the report that US President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Iranian targets before pulling out last-minute, blaming Trump for escalating tensions.







Donald Trump promised to bring our troops home. Instead he has pulled out of a deal that was working and instigated another unnecessary conflict. There is no justification for further escalating this crisis—we need to step back from the brink of war. https://t.co/roUHtzRlE8 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 21, 2019

Another democratic presidential candidate, Jay Inslee also critiqued the president's actions.

"This is governing by chaos," Inslee tweeted. "We need a steady hand at the wheel. I stood up against the Iraq War and I know that America cannot afford another disastrous war in the Middle East."

In another tweet, Inslee added, "We should be moving forward with the Iran Deal, not engaging in endless provocations in the Middle East."



This is governing by chaos. We need a steady hand at the wheel. I stood up against the Iraq War and I know that America cannot afford another disastrous war in the Middle East.https://t.co/h5BzR24G8X — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 21, 2019

A senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, also blasted Trump for his recent relations with Iran.

"The place we have arrived at tonight on Iran is Donald Trump’s choice," Murphy tweeted. "He chose escalation over diplomacy, without any idea how to get out of the downward spiral he set in motion."



The place we have arrived at tonight on Iran is Donald Trump’s choice. He chose escalation over diplomacy, without any idea how to get out of the downward spiral he set in motion. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 21, 2019

Since the US's drone was shot down, democrats have been increasingly worried of how Trump might react. Former Vice President Joe Biden called the US's strategy a ‘self-inflicted disaster,’ according to Fox News. “Two of America’s vital interests in the Middle East are preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and securing a stable energy supply through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump is failing on both counts.”

On Thursday night, Senator Amy Klobuchar, another presidential hopeful, tweeted, "The President has to stop tweeting us closer to a war with Iran."



The President has to stop tweeting us closer to a war with Iran. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 20, 2019

The president's twitter account has been quiet since the New York Times released its report.

“Donald Trump promised to bring our troops home,” democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted. “Instead he has pulled out of a deal that was working and instigated another unnecessary conflict. There is no justification for further escalating this crisis—we need to step back from the brink of war."