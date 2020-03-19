The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Eastern Syria defeated ISIS but has been given no coronavirus test kits

The region lacks an ability to test for coronavirus and does not have the hospital capacity to deal with a new crises.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 19, 2020 11:57
A health worker tests a man as part of security measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus, at the Bab el-Salam border crossing between the Syrian town of Azaz and the Turkish town of Kilis, seen from Syria (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI/FILE PHOTO)
A health worker tests a man as part of security measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus, at the Bab el-Salam border crossing between the Syrian town of Azaz and the Turkish town of Kilis, seen from Syria
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI/FILE PHOTO)
The poor and isolated region of eastern Syria, where US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces defeated ISIS in 2019, is now facing a new crises. The region lacks an ability to test for coronavirus and does not have the hospital capacity to deal with a new crises. In October 2019 the US left part of eastern Syria and enabled its NATO-ally Turkey to bomb and attack peaceful Kurdish, Arab and Christian communities. 200,000 people were forced to flee and Turkey and Russia signed a deal to partition part of the area. Now the remaining area, the size of the Kingdom of Jordan, is in need of basic medical support.
The health board of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria told North Press this week that despite efforts to secure a way to test of coronavirus, the international community and Syrian regime has denied the region the right to health care. The UN and WHO, acting under the view that eastern Syria is not a “state” and therefore cannot be dealt with directly, has isolated millions of people from health care services. Syrians are expected to approach Damascus, even if they can’t reach Damascus. A local doctor told media that the only test center is in Damascus. “It’s hard for us to send samples to the Syrian government areas.”
Eastern Syria is a victim of history. In 2013 it was attacked an ravaged by ISIS, which made its capital of the “caliphate” in Raqqa. ISIS attacked Syrian rebel groups and the Kurdish minority, massacring Christians and enslaving Yazidis. The Kurdish groups formed the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and in 2014 were able to hold ISIS off from conquering cities such as Kobane. The US, which began fighting ISIS in 2014 as part of the global coalition against ISIS, aided the Kurds and eventually helped to create the Syrian Democratric Forces (SDF). The SDF was cut off from the rest of Syria. Armed by the United States it liberated Raqqa from ISIS in 2017 and eventually defeated ISIS in 2019 with backing from the Coalition.
However Turkey opposes the SDF because Turkey has argued it is linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party. Turkey invaded Kurdish areas of Syria beginning in 2018, forcing Kurds to flee, whether or not those Kurds were engaged in the “terrorism” that Turkey accused them of. US officials assured that there would be no attacks on Turkey from eastern Syria and even created a security mechanism and patrols in the summer of 2019. But Turkey, which prefers to work with Russia and Iran in Syria, attacked eastern Syria in October and the US had to withdraw. US President Donald Trump decided to keep several hundred US troops in eastern Syria to protect oil facilities. The US and international community also demands the SDF continue detaining tens of thousands of suspected ISIS members and their families. European countries won’t take back thousands of their ISIS-supporting citizens who are now detained in eastern Syria, and they have told the SDF not to release the detainees or turn them over to the Syrian regime.
In this model the US and other countries demand the SDF remain isolated and tell it not to work with the Syrian regime, but also tell it that it can’t receive any international support from the UN. Now, in the midst of the coronavirus, the international community is trying to make sure the region has no access to health care or tests for the virus. Turkey has continued to cut off water and other resources to the region, blockading it.
The Rojava Information Center notes that the autonomous region has had to close schools and the few border crossings it has. It faces an embargo from Damascus, Turkey and the UN, it said in a statement. In addition the 70,000 inhabitants of the Al-Hol camp, where internally displaced people and some ISIS families are, face a looming crises. They are under quarantine now. As countries cut back on flights and travel and the EU closes its border, there are concerns about what comes next. Iraq is already under siege by coronavirus cases from neighboring Iran.
US authorities, which once promised to stabilize eastern Syria, have reportedly done nothing to transport test kits for residents of Hasaka, Raqqa and other areas. Washington is more focused on sanctioning Iran than actually aiding the families of those who helped defeat ISIS or those once victimized by ISIS. So long as the SDF will continue guarding ISIS prisoners, while their families fear the virus, they will be supported. If they are casualties from the virus that is collateral damage, it seems. The US is concerned about protecting its own soldiers from the virus and does not appear to have contingencies in place for locals. Other elements of the US government that might have provided aid have been withdrawn from eastern Syria due to the changes last year.
Near the Euphrates river across from the Syrian-regime run city of Deir Ezzor and Albukamal there is concern that Iranian agents and pro-Iranian militias have brought the virus from Tehran. They could spread it to the vulnerable people east of the river. Omar Abu Layla of Deir Ezzor 24 reported that there were six infections at one hospital in Al-Mayadeen across the river from eastern Syria. Four of the infected are Iraqi and two are Iranian. Deir Ezzor 24 is seeking to raise awareness in the local communities about the danger of the virus and the presence of Iran’s militias. “In the time that Iran is exporting coronavirus and chaos to Syria and other countries in the Middle East the US can regain the hearts of the people by positive intervention in providing support to counter coronavirus,” he wrote on March 17.

As the international community becomes more inward looking and the EU, US and other states close their borders, the region in eastern Syrian appears largely abandoned during the global pandemic. Turkey and other states have already indicated they can’t do much for Syrian refugees either, yet it appears the WHO may be trying to do more in Idlib and other areas of Syria, while blockading eastern Syria.
Even those who may oppose the SDF still wonder about their health care needs. Orders to close the schools have been discussed by local Churches. The Syriac Church says that they advised people to stay at home. Local gatherings have been cancelled. The priests will continue to pray for the people as the pandemic spreads globally. The fact remains that the poor region, recovering from ISIS attacks and Turkey’s invasion, does not have enough ventilators in hospitals. One report says there are only an estimated 150 for 2 million people. Hospitals in Qamishli, Hasakah, Manbij and other areas require support.


Tags Syria Turkey United States ISIS yazidis Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Better communication needed in the midst of crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by