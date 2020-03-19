Eastern Syria defeated ISIS but has been given no coronavirus test kits

The poor and isolated region of eastern Syria, where US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces defeated ISIS in 2019, is now facing a new crises. The region lacks an ability to test for coronavirus and does not have the hospital capacity to deal with a new crises. In October 2019 the US left part of eastern Syria and enabled its NATO-ally Turkey to bomb and attack peaceful Kurdish, Arab and Christian communities. 200,000 people were forced to flee and Turkey and Russia signed a deal to partition part of the area. Now the remaining area, the size of the Kingdom of Jordan, is in need of basic medical support.The health board of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria told North Press this week that despite efforts to secure a way to test of coronavirus, the international community and Syrian regime has denied the region the right to health care. The UN and WHO, acting under the view that eastern Syria is not a “state” and therefore cannot be dealt with directly, has isolated millions of people from health care services. Syrians are expected to approach Damascus, even if they can’t reach Damascus. A local doctor told media that the only test center is in Damascus. “It’s hard for us to send samples to the Syrian government areas.” Eastern Syria is a victim of history. In 2013 it was attacked an ravaged by ISIS, which made its capital of the “caliphate” in Raqqa. ISIS attacked Syrian rebel groups and the Kurdish minority, massacring Christians and enslaving Yazidis. The Kurdish groups formed the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and in 2014 were able to hold ISIS off from conquering cities such as Kobane. The US, which began fighting ISIS in 2014 as part of the global coalition against ISIS, aided the Kurds and eventually helped to create the Syrian Democratric Forces (SDF). The SDF was cut off from the rest of Syria. Armed by the United States it liberated Raqqa from ISIS in 2017 and eventually defeated ISIS in 2019 with backing from the Coalition.However Turkey opposes the SDF because Turkey has argued it is linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party. Turkey invaded Kurdish areas of Syria beginning in 2018, forcing Kurds to flee, whether or not those Kurds were engaged in the “terrorism” that Turkey accused them of. US officials assured that there would be no attacks on Turkey from eastern Syria and even created a security mechanism and patrols in the summer of 2019. But Turkey, which prefers to work with Russia and Iran in Syria, attacked eastern Syria in October and the US had to withdraw. US President Donald Trump decided to keep several hundred US troops in eastern Syria to protect oil facilities. The US and international community also demands the SDF continue detaining tens of thousands of suspected ISIS members and their families. European countries won’t take back thousands of their ISIS-supporting citizens who are now detained in eastern Syria, and they have told the SDF not to release the detainees or turn them over to the Syrian regime.In this model the US and other countries demand the SDF remain isolated and tell it not to work with the Syrian regime, but also tell it that it can’t receive any international support from the UN. Now, in the midst of the coronavirus, the international community is trying to make sure the region has no access to health care or tests for the virus. Turkey has continued to cut off water and other resources to the region, blockading it.The Rojava Information Center notes that the autonomous region has had to close schools and the few border crossings it has. It faces an embargo from Damascus, Turkey and the UN, it said in a statement. In addition the 70,000 inhabitants of the Al-Hol camp, where internally displaced people and some ISIS families are, face a looming crises. They are under quarantine now. As countries cut back on flights and travel and the EU closes its border, there are concerns about what comes next. Iraq is already under siege by coronavirus cases from neighboring Iran.US authorities, which once promised to stabilize eastern Syria, have reportedly done nothing to transport test kits for residents of Hasaka, Raqqa and other areas. Washington is more focused on sanctioning Iran than actually aiding the families of those who helped defeat ISIS or those once victimized by ISIS. So long as the SDF will continue guarding ISIS prisoners, while their families fear the virus, they will be supported. If they are casualties from the virus that is collateral damage, it seems. The US is concerned about protecting its own soldiers from the virus and does not appear to have contingencies in place for locals. Other elements of the US government that might have provided aid have been withdrawn from eastern Syria due to the changes last year.Near the Euphrates river across from the Syrian-regime run city of Deir Ezzor and Albukamal there is concern that Iranian agents and pro-Iranian militias have brought the virus from Tehran. They could spread it to the vulnerable people east of the river. Omar Abu Layla of Deir Ezzor 24 reported that there were six infections at one hospital in Al-Mayadeen across the river from eastern Syria. Four of the infected are Iraqi and two are Iranian. Deir Ezzor 24 is seeking to raise awareness in the local communities about the danger of the virus and the presence of Iran’s militias. “In the time that Iran is exporting coronavirus and chaos to Syria and other countries in the Middle East the US can regain the hearts of the people by positive intervention in providing support to counter coronavirus,” he wrote on March 17.
As the international community becomes more inward looking and the EU, US and other states close their borders, the region in eastern Syrian appears largely abandoned during the global pandemic. Turkey and other states have already indicated they can’t do much for Syrian refugees either, yet it appears the WHO may be trying to do more in Idlib and other areas of Syria, while blockading eastern Syria.Even those who may oppose the SDF still wonder about their health care needs. Orders to close the schools have been discussed by local Churches. The Syriac Church says that they advised people to stay at home. Local gatherings have been cancelled. The priests will continue to pray for the people as the pandemic spreads globally. The fact remains that the poor region, recovering from ISIS attacks and Turkey’s invasion, does not have enough ventilators in hospitals. One report says there are only an estimated 150 for 2 million people. Hospitals in Qamishli, Hasakah, Manbij and other areas require support.
This video is for the followers from Deir Ezzor in particular and for all in general, Deir Ezzor 24 intensifies its activities to raise awareness of the community against Coronavirus, despite the danger surrounding the region due to the presence of Iran's militias in W/ Euphrates pic.twitter.com/goYCwB1JRk— Omar Abu Layla (@OALD24) March 17, 2020
