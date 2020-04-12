The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Egypt: Police scatter crowd halting burial of doctor killed by coronavirus

Footage posted online showed dozens of people gathered in front of an ambulance to stop it from entering the village's burial grounds over fears that the body could spread the virus.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 12, 2020 00:44
EGYPTIAN SOLDIERS watch over worshipers outside Al Rawdah mosque earlier this month after the deadly November 24 terrorist attack in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt (photo credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)
EGYPTIAN SOLDIERS watch over worshipers outside Al Rawdah mosque earlier this month after the deadly November 24 terrorist attack in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt
(photo credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)
Egyptian police fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse a crowd of people who gathered in a village near the Nile Delta to prevent the burial of a doctor who died of coronavirus, according to local newspapers and footage on social media.
The interior ministry said 23 people were arrested, and the public prosecutor said his office will investigate the incident.
Footage posted online showed dozens of people gathered in front of an ambulance to stop it from entering the village's burial grounds over fears that the body could spread the virus. They scattered as police fired canisters of tear gas.
Egypt's Dar al-Ifta, the central authority in charge of issuing religious edicts or fatwas, said on Saturday that all those who die due to the coronavirus must be afforded their full religious burial rites and "honored in death."
The bodies of those killed by COVID-19 are washed carefully and placed in a sealed body bag so as not to spread infection, a health ministry spokesman, Khaled Megahed, told the Saudi-owned Egyptian broadcaster MBC Masr.
Egypt on Saturday registered 145 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 1939 cases including 146 deaths.
Its doctor's syndicate said earlier that to date 43 doctors had contracted the disease and three had died.
The Arab world's most populous country has enforced a nightly curfew, banned large public gatherings, and closed schools and universities in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
While the government has placed several villages on lockdown after cases of the coronavirus were detected, it has said it would not be possible to do so for large metropolitan areas


Tags Egypt Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
A disconnected leadership - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Trump aims to prevent Chinese companies from building 5G network in U.S.
US President Donald Trump reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, August 20, 2018
4 Lockdown lifted as Israel's corona count hits 10,995
Residents stand on their balcony as they watch Israeli soldiers performing for them in a bid to assist civilians observing government stay-at-home orders to help fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tel Aviv, Israel April 7, 2020.
5 American Jews: Are you white?
American Jews marching in New York with Israeli flags. How can we bridge the divide between Israel and the Diaspora?
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by