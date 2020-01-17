The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Egypt extends the detention of Coptic activist by 15 days.

The activist was told that if he wishes to be released, he must stop writing about violations of freedom of religion or belief in Egypt.

By OMRI RON  
JANUARY 17, 2020 20:48
Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans in Cairo, Egypt September 21, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)
Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo shouting anti-government slogans in Cairo, Egypt September 21, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)
Rami Kamil, 33, a Coptic human rights activist who took part in the 2011 uprising and is facing terrorism charges, will remain under arrest for 15 more days after being interrogated.
He was arrested when police raided his house in Cairo on 23 November, and is facing terrorism-related charges.
During his questioning, he was subjected to intensive interrogation as well as physical and psychological pressure. His lawyers were not allowed to attend the interrogations and demand his immediate release, citing a lack of evidence against him. Kamil was also told that if he wishes to be released, he must stop writing about violations of freedom of religion or belief in Egypt.
Kamil later appeared before the Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP) without legal representation, and was given 15 days in pre-trial detention. He was subsequently accused of “joining a terrorist organization, receiving foreign funding, disturbing public order, inciting the public against the state, and using social media to incite sectarian tensions between Muslims and Christians.”
The 2011 protests began as part of the "Arab Spring," and ended up overthrowing then Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak replaced by the Muslim Brotherhood won the subsequent elections. However, within two years, by July 2013, the military was back in charge. In May 2014, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi won presidential elections with 96% of the votes.
Kamil's hearing is set to take place on January 19th.


