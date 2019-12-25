An Egyptian book publisher who translated into Arabic "The Angel: The Egyptian Spy Who Saved Israel" by Uri Bar-Joseph has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to Israeli media reports. The book is described on Amazon as, "A gripping feat of reportage that exposes—for the first time in English—the sensational life and mysterious death of Ashraf Marwan, an Egyptian senior official who spied for Israel, offering new insight into the turbulent modern history of the Middle East." The court alleged that the defendant, Khaled Lutfi, revealed military secrets by translating the work. Lufti's family said that at this stage, the only recourse left would be submitting a request for pardon to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.Earlier this year, Lutfi was selected for the International Publishers Association’s 2019 Prix Voltaire, which supports defenders of freedom to publish.