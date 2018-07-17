July 17 2018
|
Av, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Egypt's parliament passes $11 billion sovereign wealth fund

The agency, MENA, did not specifically mention the privatization program, but said: "The fund aims to contribute to sustainable economic development through management of its funds and assets."

By REUTERS
July 17, 2018 14:29
1 minute read.
sphinx

Sphinx in front of pyramids, Giza, Cairo, Egypt. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

CAIRO - Egypt is setting up a sovereign wealth fund with a capital of 200 billion Egyptian pounds ($11 billion), the state news agency said on Tuesday.

Former Public Enterprise Minister Khaled Badawi said in March that Egypt was discussing setting up a sovereign wealth fund to manage state companies it plans to list on the stock exchange.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The agency, MENA, did not specifically mention the privatization program, but said: "The fund aims to contribute to sustainable economic development through management of its funds and assets."

The fund will be eligible to participate in all economic and investment activities, including setting up companies, investing in financial instruments, and other debt instruments in Egypt and abroad, the statement said.

The law, passed by parliament on Monday, approved a 5 billion Egyptian pound start-up capital for the fund called "Egypt Fund," with 1 billion pounds to be transferred immediately from the treasury, MENA said.

Al-Borsa, a local financial newspaper, quoted Amr el-Gohary, a member of the parliament's economic committee, as saying that the balance from the start-up capital will be paid over three years as part of the government investment plans.

MENA said the law allowed the president to transfer ownership of any unutilised state assets to the fund or any of its subsidiaries.



It gave no details of when it the fund was envisaged to reach 200 billion Egyptian pounds.

Egypt's parliament last year passed a long-delayed investment law to streamline doing business in Egypt and to create incentives it hopes will bring back investors' dollars after years of turmoil.

Egypt floated its pound currency in November 2016 under a three-year $12 billion IMF program tied to ambitious economic reforms, part of a bid to restore capital flows that dried up after its 2011 uprising drove away investors and tourists.

Related Content

Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Tahrir square after presidential election r
July 17, 2018
Egypt to offer citizenship to foreigners for $400,000 deposit

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut