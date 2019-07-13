Emboldened by S-400s, Turkey threatens offensive in eastern Syria

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Turkey has prepared a large military deployment on the border of Syria ahead of what could be a new offensive into eastern Syria where US troops are located. US intelligence is showing the buildup, according to Ryan Browne of CNN. Turkish armored units in recent days could be “planning cross border combat operations,” according to his tweet. The US has said any operation would be unacceptable.



Turkey’s Daily Sabah, which generally reflects the government’s position, said that Turkey’s “huge” deployment signals an extensive offensive east of the Euphrates. This is where US forces are located and partnered with the Syrian Democratic Forces. The SDF defeated ISIS in eastern Syria. Turkey accuses them of being linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party and calls the leftist Kurdish group “YPG terrorists.”

The build-up comes as Turkey showcased its first components of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system. The US is “closely watching the Syria-Turkish border due to growing concerns,” tweeted Browne. The offensive could come in the next days.The Pentagon says that “unilateral military action” in eastern Syria is unacceptable. But it made the statement in relation to US personnel being present and said that coordination and consultation were necessary between the US and Turkey. The US has condemned Turkey for taking delivery of the S-400. It has also threatened to end Turkey’s role I the F-35 program because of the Russian S-400s. At the same time the US wants the UK and France to deploy troops in eastern Syria and has discussed a “safe zone” along the border with Turkey. Turkey demands that the YPG, a component of the SDF, be removed from eastern Syria. The US is now at a crossroads and Turkey wants to pressure the US to move faster. The deployment is part of this pressure.The US former anti-ISIS envoy Brett McGurk, who left his post in December last year, mocked the build-up as “what a surprise.” He noted that it was linked to the S-400 delivery and that Turkey “renews threats to US personnel and its partner forces in northeast. Syria. This was has always been a cynical game in Ankara.” The question is whether this is a game again, or. preparation for a real offensive.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



