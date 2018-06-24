BREAKING: Erdogan ahead as Turkey votes in historic election

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to have defeated the opposition in Turkey, despite hopes that an alliance of several parties could unseat him or at least force him into a runoff vote. With 75% of the ballots counted, his alliance had won 55% of the votes. The opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) had slightly over 20%.



However, some opposition polls showed Erdogan at 43% and the opposition at 33%. The disputed polling data and official results leave many wondering what the final results will show.





Turnout in Turkey’s historic election was over 86%, higher than the 2014 election when 74% voted. Around 50 million people went to the polls. It was similar to the 2015 general election when 84% turned out. The voting patterns are similar to the 2015 election in which Erdogan’s leading Justice and Development Party (AKP) received 50% of the vote and the CHP received 24%. However, this election will transform Turkey into a presidential system, concentrating power in the hands of Erdogan.The initial counting of ballots showed a strong lead for the AKP and its Nationalist Party (MHP) ally. Early results showed they had received 65%. The alliance of the Republican People’s Party, Good Party (IYI) and several smaller parties had only 25% of the votes early on. However, as the count continued, the opposition appeared to do better, and the AKP share declined.The election is being watched around the world and many in the Western media have focused on the opposition, with hints of hope that they would win. The Economist said if Erdogan obtained yet another term, after being at the center of Turkish politics since 2002, Turkey would effectively be a one-man state.The election focused on the economy as the Turkish Lira has been at record lows. In addition, it focused on minorities, including the millions of Syrian refugees in Turkey, the Kurdish minority in the east of the country and the Alevi minority. Turkey has been involved in military campaigns in Iraq and Syria in recent years and has sent troops to Qatar. Some voters are reticent about this policy and Muharrem Ince, the leader of the CHP, was critical of Erdogan’s policies, saying they have left Turkey with less friends.But many nationalists disagree and they have been enthusiastically supporting their leader. The Nationalist MHP, an ally of AKP, was supposed to only receive 5%, but it appears it has received as much as 12% of the vote. The newly formed IYI got 9% of the vote, according to early results. It needs 10% to enter parliament and estimates show it may pass the threshold when all ballots have been counted.With 60% of the votes counted, the Peoples’ Democratic Party or HDP, which attracts mostly Kurdish voters, appeared to have crossed the 10% threshold to enter parliament. If it does not make it into the parliament, some have said this could lead to protests in eastern Turkey. However, many Kurds also vote for the AKP.Observers of the election said there were discrepancies between official polls and the opposition. In Diyarbakir, a mostly Kurdish city, a local resident told France24 that observers had been detained and that in rural areas the presence of the military and paramilitaries might have led to voters fearing to vote for the ruling party or vote at all.Critics pointed to the state institutions and media, much of which is pro-government. In Istanbul, Safak Pavey, a former CHP parliamentarian told France24 that the pro-government media was spreading information sympathetic to the ruling party. She said there were numerous observers keeping a close watch to monitor for possible fraud.If the opposition cannot force a runoff in the presidential vote, it will be an embarrassment. After a decade and a half in power, the opposition thought they could finally manage to mobilize voters against what the CHP has said was an erosion of an independent judiciary and increased Islamization of the public sphere. The opposition had cobbled together supporters from far-right parties as well as the center-left to oppose Erdogan’s center-right and conservative AKP.Ince hoped that with all the different parties running candidates against Erdogan, including the HDP’s Selhattin Demirtas who campaigned from prison, that Erdogan would get less than 50% of the vote.