Erdogan calls Israel's Nation-State Law 'fascist,' in 'Hitler's spirit'

ANKARA - Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Israel's Nation-State Law legitimizes oppression and shows that Israel is a fascist and racist country where the spirit of Adolf Hitler has re-emerged.
Knesset passes controversial Jewish nation-state bill into law, July 19, 2018 (Reuters)
Erdogan, speaking to members of his ruling AK Party in parliament, said the law showed Israel was "the most Zionist, fascist and racist country in the world," and called on the international community to mobilize against Israel.
"The Jewish Nation-State Law passed in the Israeli parliament shows this country's real intentions. It legitimizes all unlawful actions and oppression," Erdogan said.
"There is no difference between Hitler's Aryan race obsession and Israel's mentality. Hitler's spirit has re-emerged among administrators in Israel," he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by saying that under Erdogan, Turkey was turning into a "dark dictatorship," accusing the Turkish president of "massacring Syrians and Kurds."
Education Minister Naftali Bennett also responded harshly to Erdogan's speech. "The State of Israel will not accept morality lectures from a dictator who hunts down and murders members of the Kurdish minority in his country and elsewhere," Bennett said.
Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat (Likud) said "a dictator who compares Jews to Hitler is dangerous to all of humanity" and that "Erdogan's dictatorship is growing to monstrous proportions, thanks to an apologetic international community."
Opposition leader Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union said that "although Erdogan's wicked political maneuver using Israel must be universally condemned, it is also unfortunate that Netanyahu is using it to make the Jewish Nation-State Law kosher."
The controversial Jewish nation-state bill
became Israel's 14th Basic Law early Thursday morning after it passed into law in the Knesset plenum.
Applauding the vote, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the law as "a defining moment in the history of Zionism and the history of the State of Israel.
Erdogan said Israel had shown itself to be a "terror state" by attacking Palestinians with tanks and artillery, adding that the move would "drown the region and world in blood and suffering."
Turkey and Israel, former allies, expelled each other's top diplomats in May during a row over clashes in which dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on the Gaza border. However, the two sides continue to trade with one another.
The two countries have long been at loggerheads over Israel's policy towards the Palestinians and Jerusalem's status. Erdogan has called for a summit of Muslim leaders twice in the past six months after US President Donald Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
The Jewish Nation-State Law is a Basic Law with constitutional heft that declares Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people. It anchors in law the state’s menorah emblem, Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, national holidays and the right of all Israeli residents to preserve their heritage without consideration of religion and nationality.
The two most controversial clauses in the bill were changed.
The Diaspora clause says, “The state will act in the Diaspora to maintain the connection between the state and the Jewish people.” The original version said that the connection would be maintained among “the Jewish people, wherever they are.”
A clause that could have permitted one religious group to bar another from living in their community was replaced with one saying that, “The state sees developing Jewish settlement as a national interest and will take steps to encourage, advance, and implement this interest.” Gil Hoffman contributed to this report
.