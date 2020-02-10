Ex-CIA official warns of Iran, ISIS drones armed with chemical weapons

An ex-CIA official has warned The Jerusalem Post that the greatest threat confronting the US and Israel may be swarms of drones released by Iran or ISIS and armed with chemical weapons.The warning takes on greater meaning following a call on January 28 by ISIS’s new leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, to direct greater attention to attacking Israel and Jews, including using chemical weapons. Former CIA agent Tracy Walder told the Post that some dangerous countries and terror groups may already have their hands-on chemical weapons – ISIS and multiple other groups used them in Syria in recent years – and anyone who does not, may be able to get them from North Korea.Regarding ISIS, Walder said there are “a couple of different prongs to” their interest in chemical weapons. She recalled that part of what eventually became ISIS came out of groups run by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi – “someone I followed a lot” while at the CIA.She said al-Zarqawi was very interested in “acquiring small scale chemical weapons. We are talking about anthrax which contains spores - even ricin.” Then deploying the chemical weapons “is a very easy thing to do if you have access to a drone.”Walder told the Post that in the post-9/11 era she was personally involved in tracking al-Zarqawi and those associated with him as well as thwarting some of their planned poison attacks in European countries, though CIA secrecy rules prevent her from revealing exactly where.Regarding Iran, Walder said that, “you won’t see a head of state such as from Iran [openly] say ‘I want to acquire’ [chemical weapons], but we know Iran has been working to destabilize [the region]…through proxies, the Houthis, Hezbollah. It’s less about Iran as a state, but more about Iran as a state actor” who can activate proxy groups on its behalf.She explained that Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani (killed by the US in January) had been ingeniously using proxy groups to spread terror in the Middle East and that Iran could use these groups to deliver devastating chemical weapons attacks.As far as ISIS, Iran or its proxies, or Syria and al-Qaeda acquiring chemical weapons, Walder said that North Korea is the greatest threat as a no-holds-barred seller.Walder stated that Pyongyang has stockpiled chemical weaponry and materials and would be more than ready to sell them to any bidder. Besides North Korea, she said that small scale chemical weapons and drones can all be assembled using information online.Walder was particularly concerned that even the best counter-terror efforts “wouldn’t see any signs of alarm if [the weapons] were acquired using a piecemeal approach” of purchasing low-cost and seemingly unrelated parts. She believes chemical weaponry could emerge in the form of a sort of dirty bomb rather than being used directly on the battlefield, as in the First World War. The former CIA official said that a new widening threat was Iranian drone swarms, and that such swarms could be modified to even carry chemical weapons. She believes that the US is even more concerned about Iran's development of sophisticated, technologically advanced drones than about its current nuclear capabilities.Part of what makes drone swarms carrying chemical weaponry so dangerous is that drones are uniquely capable of evading detection by radar. In September, Iran launched a devastating swarm of drone strikes on Saudi oil fields. The Saudis had significant air defense capabilities against an attempted strike by Iranian aircraft, but were not ready for low-flying drones coming in under their radar.Moving on to intelligence sharing, Walder told the Post that intelligence sharing between the US and Israel was very strong, while declining to go into detail. Curiously, she singled out certain African intelligence agencies as being particularly helpful in tracking down individual terrorists. “I spent so much time there. I know a lot about them. For many of the African countries, they are just coming out of civil war and unrest,” she said.The former CIA agent continued, “Look at the [Osama] Bin Laden history – he made a lot of inroads in Africa…he was responsible entirely for a lot of the infrastructure and roads in Sudan…But after the countries’ civil wars, some have scores to settle with al-Qaeda. Some couldn’t wait to help the US.”She said that African countries “can help us infiltrate [terror] networks in their country. They are much more familiar with the inner workings. So they can help us rid their countries of a nuisance.”Walder said that terror groups were sometimes less careful covering their tracks in Africa because they believed no one was paying attention to that forgotten continent. She endorsed recent reports about US-Netherlands intelligence cooperation leading to a successful cyber attack on Iran's nuclear program, but she left the CIA before the operation.After complimenting some foreign agencies’ cooperation with the US, Walder said that there were chronic inefficiencies regarding US intelligence cooperation with Europe. The relationship with Britain always was particularly close, and she said that Brexit would not affect that. But after that, she noted that the US has to manage lines of intelligence communications with 27 different European nations to get a full picture, something which is highly inefficient.Noting that the EU already has a foreign minister who coordinates policy, she said that having one central hub for intelligence coordination could be even more important. This is because thwarting threats to national security can sometimes be a question of whether information is seamlessly a few days or even minutes before an attack.The 27-nation split heavily dampers the ability to share information fast enough to keep up with attackers who may be operating using a cross-border strategy to make themselves hard to track. She believes that the US would greatly welcome greater coordination of counter-terrorism activities within the EU.