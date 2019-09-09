Ex-Shin Bet chief Dichter says an IDF operation in Gaza could take 3 years

A massive IDF ground operation into Gaza lasting even up to three years is needed to uproot Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror there, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chair and former Shin Bet chief Avi Dichter said on Monday.



Speaking at the ICT-IDC Herzliya conference, Dichter said that “there is no diplomatic solution” to terror emanating from Gaza.

He said he wished that a diplomatic solution with help from Egypt and the Saudis to moderate Gazan terror would be possible, but that he thinks it is as likely as Israel winning the World Cup soccer championship (when Israel rarely makes even the final round of 32 teams.)Dichter continued that the Gaza operation “would not be two weeks, and would not be two months [slightly longer than the 2014 Gaza war which was viewed as long for Israel]… but as long as three years,” like Israel’s continuous operation in the West Bank which ended the Second Intifada.When questioned about what would come in Gaza after such an operation and whether Israel would need to reconquer Gaza, Dichter said that Israel would not reconquer, but would spend an extended period there as it did in the West Bank during the Second Intifada.Dichter did not directly answer who would run Gaza after such an operation, but implied that the Palestinian Authority, which lost control to Hamas in 2007, is supposed to be responsible for all Palestinian areas.Pressed about how the Israeli government now allows and facilitates Qatar to delivering to Hamas, Dichter volunteered the Arab expression that "you slap someone in the face and then give him a hat.""There are no good options, but there are bad options and worse options," explaining that the money from Qatar is somewhat supervised and is better than the alternative.

