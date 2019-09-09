Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ex-Shin Bet chief Dichter says an IDF operation in Gaza could take 3 years

Speaking at the ICT-IDC Herzliya conference, Dichter said that “there is no diplomatic solution” to terror emanating from Gaza.

By
September 9, 2019 11:57
1 minute read.
Knesset Foreign Affairs Committee

Netanyahu and Dichter at the Knesset Foreign Affairs Committee . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

A massive IDF ground operation into Gaza lasting even up to three years is needed to uproot Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror there, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chair and former Shin Bet chief Avi Dichter said on Monday.

Speaking at the ICT-IDC Herzliya conference, Dichter said that “there is no diplomatic solution” to terror emanating from Gaza.

He said he wished that a diplomatic solution with help from Egypt and the Saudis to moderate Gazan terror would be possible, but that he thinks it is as likely as Israel winning the World Cup soccer championship (when Israel rarely makes even the final round of 32 teams.)

Dichter continued that the Gaza operation “would not be two weeks, and would not be two months [slightly longer than the 2014 Gaza war which was viewed as long for Israel]… but as long as three years,” like Israel’s continuous operation in the West Bank which ended the Second Intifada.

When questioned about what would come in Gaza after such an operation and whether Israel would need to reconquer Gaza, Dichter said that Israel would not reconquer, but would spend an extended period there as it did in the West Bank during the Second Intifada.

Dichter did not directly answer who would run Gaza after such an operation, but implied that the Palestinian Authority, which lost control to Hamas in 2007, is supposed to be responsible for all Palestinian areas.

Pressed about how the Israeli government now allows and facilitates Qatar to delivering to Hamas, Dichter volunteered the Arab expression that "you slap someone in the face and then give him a hat."

"There are no good options, but there are bad options and worse options," explaining that the money from Qatar is somewhat supervised and is better than the alternative.


Related Content

Iranian Quds Force sites in Aqrabeh, Syria, targeted to thwart killer drone attack
September 9, 2019
IDF: Shi'ite militias fired rockets at Israel from Syria

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut