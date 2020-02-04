The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Failed smuggling illustrates isolated Hamas' frustration in its Gaza plans

Analysis: The last years have seen the use of civilian protests and around 2,600 rockets fired (some by Islamic Jihad as well). But Hamas has begun thinking about a long-term ceasefire.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 19:32
A joint drill between the IDF’s elite Shayetet 13 navy commandos and US Army Special Forces (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A joint drill between the IDF’s elite Shayetet 13 navy commandos and US Army Special Forces
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The isolation of Hamas, which Israel has accomplished over the last decade and a half, was illustrated on Tuesday when Israel revealed that three months ago it intercepted a small vessel attempting to smuggle arms to Gaza. While it is not known what materiel was found on board, the size of the vessel and the infrequency of reports like this indicate a larger regional picture for Hamas. It is isolated and its recent decision to send Ismail Haniyeh on a world tour is part of its attempt to pursue a diplomatic-political track due to its failure on the battlefield.
Twenty years ago Hamas was nearing the peak of its power. Its engineers were expert bomb makers. Its leaders were railing against Israel. Yahya Ayyash, the engineer, had been killed but Khaled Meshaal had survived an assassination attempt. Hamas was pretending it represented a different path than Fatah and the leaders in the Palestinian Authority. It would resist and destroy Israel whereas the PA was working on Oslo.
Hamas appeared strengthened by the Second Intifada, growing its networks in Gaza and the West Bank. Like Hezbollah, it had watched Israel withdraw from southern Lebanon, and believed time was on its side. Then Israel killed Salah Shehade in 2002, Ibrahim al-Makadmeh the following year and then Ahmad Yassin, Adnan al-Ghoul and Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi in 2004, Abu Zakara al-Jamal and others in 2009 and Mahmoud al-Mabhouh was killed in 2010. Hamas bounced back from these killings by winning Palestinian elections and taking over Gaza in 2006. But it was increasingly frustrated in its attempts to import rockets and defeat Israel’s Iron Dome after 2009. Chaos in Sinai after the Egyptian Revolution in 2011 helped it a bit, but a crackdown in Egypt after 2013 strangled it. Since the 2014 war, Hamas has also lost its tunnels and Israel has found a way to foil the tunneling problem almost hermetically.
What can Hamas do? The last years have seen the use of civilian protests and around 2,600 rockets fired (some by Palestine Islamic Jihad as well). But Hamas has begun thinking about a long-term ceasefire. Gaza has been receiving paltry amounts from Qatar, and Hamas knows that international support is not forthcoming. What it does have is some meetings in Turkey and discussions with Qatar, Malaysia and Iran. But the era of its powerful military wing Izz ad-Dina al-Qassam are largely over. Its attempt to leverage military failure to political and diplomatic success have been frustrated in the West Bank and elsewhere.
This isn’t to say Hamas has nothing left in its arsenal. It is due to Israel’s daily security struggle to prevent a resurgence that it has been kept the way it is. But even Israeli and Egyptian calculations have seen Haniyah enter into his recent diplomatic offensive, traveling to Turkey, Malaysia, Qatar and back to Turkey and wherever else he thinks he might momentarily find a welcome. Iran would like to use Hamas and Islamic Jihad against Israel. But the days when rockets and engineers poured across Sinai and when smuggling could really be a game changer in Gaza appear in the past. Hamas has anti-tank Kornet missiles and rockets, but its arsenal seems greatly reduced compared to the glory days when ships like the Karine A and Francop were intercepted by Israel smuggling weapons destined for Israel’s enemies. Compare the cargo of the Karine 1, some 50 tons of weapons; or the Francop’s estimated 3,000 Katyusha rockets, with what is being smuggled today. Hamas’s inability to put together major military operations and its use of civilians for a year and half of protests at the Great March of Return weekly border protests point to its decision to reduce tensions is due to frustration and challenges.
Hamas has ruled Gaza for a decade and a half. That’s a long time. It has nothing to show for that rule. Gaza remains under blockade. It has no real international support, at least not much that Hamas can profit off of. Hamas hasn’t been able to transform itself into a Hezbollah or a Taliban. It also hasn’t become a successful Muslim Brotherhood regime, capturing the state the way other parties rooted in the Brotherhood have tried to do so in Egypt or Turkey.
It hasn’t become welcomed into the halls of the Muqata in Ramallah either. It can’t decide if it is a terrorist organization or a political one. It can’t put down the gun or feel it will be betrayed and outflanked. It can’t put down the politics or it will lose Gaza. Instead it ossifies. Its leaders grow older, and its young men don’t remember the days when they could travel to Israel or have rallies in the West Bank. The greatest symbol of that ongoing failure may be the small boat intercepted three months ago.


Tags Gaza Hamas gaza strip
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's Uganda visit represents Israel's growing ties with Africa By JPOST EDITORIAL
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Micah Halpern The week of Kobe Bryant, impeachment and the Trump peace plan By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
5 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by