Fatah member references Abbas' book, describing secret Nazi-Zionist ties

While covering the Fifth World Holocaust Forum for the Palestinian media, Fatah Revolutionary Council member Muwaffaq Matar referenced Abbas’ book in his column in Al-Hayat Al-Jadida.

“[Abbas] revealed the facts regarding the Zionist movement's collaboration with the Nazis in this crime [i.e. the Holocaust], with the aim of prompting mass Jewish emigration from Europe to Palestine,” wrote Matar.

“President Abu Mazen [Abbas] saw the Jews in the Holocaust who had been uprooted from their original homeland and were being driven to emigrate by the deprivation and the racist terrorism as victims of a great plot [on the part of the Zionist leadership]. The Palestinian people was the other side [that suffered] from this historic crime that has been continuing for 70 years,” he added.