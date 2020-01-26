The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Fatah member references Abbas' book, describing secret Nazi-Zionist ties

These comments came during Palestinian coverage of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, alleging that Palestinians have been suffering from this 'historic crime that has been continuing for 70 years.'

By HANNAH HEPNER  
JANUARY 27, 2020 08:31
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas
(photo credit: OSMAN ORSAL/REUTERS)
A member of the Palestinian Authority's Fatah Revolutionary Council referenced the controversial book by PA President Mahmoud Abbas in his newspaper column, accusing secret ties between the Nazis and Zionists, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported.
Written by Abbas in 1984 and based on his 1982 doctoral dissertation, the book titled The Other Side; The Secret Connection Between the Nazis and The Zionist Movement’s Leadership argued that the Allies who were victorious in World War II defined what happened and changed the truth.
“They locked up details, facts and crimes that they didn’t want to exist,” he said of the Allied Powers, according to a MEMRI report in 2002.
His book also called into question the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust.
“The truth of the matter is that no one can verify this number, or completely deny it. In other words, the number of Jewish victims might be 6 million and might be much smaller – even less than 1 million,” he wrote.
While covering the Fifth World Holocaust Forum for the Palestinian media, Fatah Revolutionary Council member Muwaffaq Matar referenced Abbas’ book in his column in Al-Hayat Al-Jadida.
“[Abbas] revealed the facts regarding the Zionist movement's collaboration with the Nazis in this crime [i.e. the Holocaust], with the aim of prompting mass Jewish emigration from Europe to Palestine,” wrote Matar. 
“President Abu Mazen [Abbas] saw the Jews in the Holocaust who had been uprooted from their original homeland and were being driven to emigrate by the deprivation and the racist terrorism as victims of a great plot [on the part of the Zionist leadership]. The Palestinian people was the other side [that suffered] from this historic crime that has been continuing for 70 years,” he added. 

Abbas in his book shared his belief that this number was inflated in order to create sympathy for the Zionist movement and the need for a Jewish state.
“It seems that the Zionist movement's stake in inflating the number of murdered in the war was aimed at [ensuring] great gains. This led it to confirm the number [6 million], to establish it in world opinion and by doing so to arouse more pangs of conscience and sympathy for Zionism in general.”
From there, Abbas argued that the Zionist movement conspired against the Jewish people, sabotaging plans from the International Red Cross to bring packages to Jews in the ghettos in Europe.
Abbas also draws comparisons between Nazi theory and Zionist theory, ending with his conclusion that the whole Zionist movement was responsible for conspiring with the Nazis.


