Five killed, 22 wounded by Houthi missile in Yemen's city of Marib

Backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Hadi's government has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement since 2015.

By REUTERS
May 22, 2018 07:59
A displaced Yemeni boy is seen at a refugee camp located between Marib and Sanaa, Yemen March 29, 2018. . (photo credit: ALI OWIDHA/ REUTERS)

RIYADH - Five people were killed and 22 wounded by a Houthi missile fired at the Yemeni city of Marib, which falls under control of the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, the SABA news agency reported on Tuesday.

"Iran-backed Houthi launched a Katyusha missile targeting a crowded popular market in the city center of Marib, killing 5 people and wounding 22," SABA said.

Backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Hadi's government has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement since 2015 in a war that has driven the country to the verge of famine.

The United Nations says 10,000 people have died in the three-year-old war, and three out of four Yemenis - 22 million civilians - need relief aid.


