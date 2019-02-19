Former Syracuse U. staff member praises ‘good work’ of Hamas

Julia Ganson says Hamas does good work..
(photo credit: screenshot)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A former Syracuse University faculty member said that students should be taught about the “good work” of the Hamas terrorist organization.
In a video published by the Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC), Julia Ganson, who now serves as a senior officer for major donors at the Government Accountability Project (GAP), says, “We have made it into this very simple thing: Hamas is a terrorist group, so we should not have anything to do with them, but they have done a lot of good for the Palestinians."
ICC is a national network of students, faculty and professionals dedicated to strengthening the pro-Israel movement on campus.
Ganson formerly managed international training and fellowship programs for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in the executive education office of Syracuse University from 2008 until 2016.
Her bio on the Government Accountability Project website says that she has traveled extensively in the Middle East, including living in “Occupied Palestine” from 2017 to 2018.
She is now writing about Palestinian popular resistance and the role of internationals in Palestine-Israel.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>