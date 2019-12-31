The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gaza begins exporting Israeli-style 'Krembo' treat to Bahrain

The shipment of Krembo, a chocolate-covered marshmallow and cookie, was produced in Gaza and was the first export of processed food from Gaza since 2007.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 04:34
Krembo (photo credit: ZIVYA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Krembo
(photo credit: ZIVYA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A shipment of Krembo, one of Israel's favorite snacks, made its way from the Gaza Strip on Monday on its way to Bahrain.
The shipment of Krembo, a chocolate-covered marshmallow and cookie, was produced in Gaza and became the first export of processed food from Gaza since 2007 when it went through the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday, according to Gal Berger of KAN News.


Eight tons of the treats will make their way through Israel to Jordan and eventually to Bahrain in a shipment coordinated by the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories' (COGAT) Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) for Gaza.


Over 450 tons of strawberries have been exported from the Gaza Strip to various locations around the world since the beginning of the season, including the UAE, England and Israel.
According to a report published by the Gaza Ministry of Economy, the Gaza Strip imports almost everything it consumes, paying some $3 billion in customs tariffs per year.
The Kerem Shalom border crossing is the only place commercial vehicles are allowed access to and from Gaza. More than 1,000 trucks pass through the crossing every day (not counting fuel tankers). Prior to 2010, when Israel eased limitations at the Kerem Shalom crossing, only 150 trucks a day were allowed to enter.
Layla Abd Al-Nur and Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.


Tags Gaza kerem shalom border crossing bahrain krembo
