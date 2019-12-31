Gaza begins exporting Israeli-style 'Krembo' treat to Bahrain

A shipment of Krembo, one of Israel's favorite snacks, made its way from the Gaza Strip on Monday on its way to Bahrain.The shipment of Krembo, a chocolate-covered marshmallow and cookie, was produced in Gaza and became the first export of processed food from Gaza since 2007 when it went through the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday, according to Gal Berger of KAN News.
Eight tons of the treats will make their way through Israel to Jordan and eventually to Bahrain in a shipment coordinated by the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories' (COGAT) Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) for Gaza.
Over 450 tons of strawberries have been exported from the Gaza Strip to various locations around the world since the beginning of the season, including the UAE, England and Israel.According to a report published by the Gaza Ministry of Economy, the Gaza Strip imports almost everything it consumes, paying some $3 billion in customs tariffs per year.The Kerem Shalom border crossing is the only place commercial vehicles are allowed access to and from Gaza. More than 1,000 trucks pass through the crossing every day (not counting fuel tankers). Prior to 2010, when Israel eased limitations at the Kerem Shalom crossing, only 150 trucks a day were allowed to enter.Layla Abd Al-Nur and Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.
לראשונה מאפשרת ישראל יצוא קרמבו מעזה. מאות אלפי קרמבואים יצאו היום מכרם שלום דרך ישראל לירדן. בעזה מפעל קרמבו ששמו יצא למרחוק. pic.twitter.com/Z3pTOhpfep— nir dvori (@ndvori) December 30, 2019
Right now, a shipment of Krembo, a chocolate-covered marshmallow treat, is being exported from #Gaza for the first time. This is an exciting step in the exportation of processed food from Gaza, which hasn't happened since 2007. COGAT’s Gaza CLA assisted in coordinating the export pic.twitter.com/Fa5SemIPDE— COGAT (@cogatonline) December 30, 2019
