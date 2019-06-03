German intel: Iran buying illegal technology for weapons of mass destruction

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The German intelligence agency for the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern wrote in its May report that the Islamic Republic of Iran is involved in the illicit procurement of technology for weapons of mass destruction.



According to report that was reviewed by The Jerusalem Post, the intelligence agents wrote: "The fight against the illegal proliferation of nuclear, biological or chemical weapons of mass destruction (ABC-weapons) and the materials needed for their manufacture, as well as the corresponding delivery systems (e.g. rockets), including the necessary knowledge, in cooperation with other authorities, is also the responsibility of counterintelligence."

The intelligence report continued that "From these points of view, it is essentially the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) and the Syrian Arab Republic that need to be mentioned. The intelligence services of these countries, in many ways, are involved in unlawful procurement activities in the field of proliferation, using globally oriented, conspiratorial business and commercial structures."The Mecklenburg-Vorpommern security officials noted in the 206 page report that Iran's regime, the Russian Federation and China are the main engines of intelligence gathering and should be viewed within a "security-related" context.The Mecklenburg-Vorpommern report covers the year 2018 and was published just days after a damning Bavarian state intelligence report on Iran's illicit activities.According to the Bavarian report, Iran’s regime is “making efforts to expand its conventional arsenal of weapons with weapons of mass destruction.” The Bavarian agents define weapons of mass destruction as “the spread of atomic, biological, chemical weapons of mass destruction.”Iran was termed a “risk country” in the 335-page Bavarian document outlining serious threats to the security and democracy of the state of Bavaria.German domestic intelligence agencies are situated in each of the country's 16 states and are a rough equivalent to Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).The Bavarian report noted that the country’s criminal customs police prevented an electronic beam-welding machine from being sold to Iran.“The machine can be used for the production of [missile] launch vehicles,” said the document.According to the report, extensive attempts were made “to disguise the actual customer in Iran” with respect to the machine. The real end-user was in Iran but the illicit activity said the end-user company was in Malaysia. The efforts to illegally bypass German export control regulations resulted in a criminal conviction of the director of the Bavarian-based company that sought to sell the welding machine to Iran.The Bavarian agency said it will continue “to monitor whether Iran consistently and consequently complies with the agreement signed in July 2015.”

