The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Guardians of the women’s galaxy

Some of Jordan’s laws are used to reinforce the power male custodians have over women

By TARA KAVALER/THE MEDIA LINE  
JANUARY 9, 2020 06:14
Jordanian girls wave the flag of Jordan (photo credit: MAJED JABER/REUTERS)
Jordanian girls wave the flag of Jordan
(photo credit: MAJED JABER/REUTERS)
If you think Saudi Arabia is the only country in the Middle East with male guardianship laws, think again.
Jordan, a country that has a reputation for being progressive relative to the Arab world in general, also has male guardianship enshrined in legislation. Furthermore, laws that have nothing to do with male custodianship are sometimes used to reinforce the men in charge.
A report released in late October by Amnesty International called on the Hashemite kingdom to, among other things, “end the arbitrary detention” of women who do not adhere to the wishes of the male relative in charge of them, often a father or a brother.
Regional governors use the 1954 Crime Prevention Law to imprison people without arraignment for long periods of time. Amnesty notes that these officials use this act to justify jailing women whose well-being has been threatened by guardians or other male relatives or even for leaving home without permission from their guardians, which does not violate any directives.
“The crime prevention law of 1954 doesn’t provide governors or any other authorities the power to detain women to protect them, but it’s been misused in this way,” Lauren Aarons, legal adviser for Amnesty International and lead researcher on the report titled “Imprisoned women, stolen children: Policing sex, marriage and pregnancy,” told The Media Line.
A woman can be taken into custody for nonmartial sex, which is against the law, at the behest of her male relative or spouse. At least in the case of the former, only women and girls are impacted; men are not jailed at the behest of relatives for nonmarital sex.
“A male guardian can make a complaint that she had sex outside of marriage, which could trigger a criminal investigation and, potentially, prosecution. There’s no comparison for men,” Aarons said. “Men aren’t subjected to a male guardian who can make a complaint about a man.”
Amnesty noted that while the Jordanian prime minister’s office denied detaining women for going out without their custodians’ approval, the organization found 22 women at Juweidah prison who were detained because of non-excused absences and sex outside of marriage. The number of women in that jail has risen to at least 30 in September according to “informed sources,” the report says.
Jordan’s guardianship laws also impact women’s prospects from an early age, as their custodians decide if and what they study, and what profession, if any, they will be allowed to pursue. Thus, the trajectory of a woman’s life largely depends on the family she was born into.
“There are two types of families in Jordan. … The first type will not do anything against the [norms of] society; the second let their girls study at any age and allow them to learn what they want like music,” Heba Zuhair, a theater manager in Jordan working in education, training, and the empowerment of women and girls, told The Media Line.
She explained that guardians must approve of their wards’ jobs. Zuhair says a family may not send a daughter out to work if, for example, her place of employment is located outside the city or town in which she resides.
Iqbal Hassan, director of the women’s empowerment and gender program at the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development, a government-created nonprofit organization, believes one of the biggest challenges Jordanian women face is joining the workforce.
“The rate of participation of Jordanian women in the economy [15.2%] is one of the lowest in the world. … Their unemployment rate is double, indicating a shortage of jobs available to women despite their high level of education,” she told The Media Line.
“Women not only face a harder time findings jobs but they also face discrimination; employers prefer not to hire them for fear of losing them after they have children,” she continued. “Social norms and the culture influence women’s economic participation by either hindering or pushing women and girls to specific fields of work and limiting the opportunities to become leaders in their communities.”
Many women, Hassan explained, are drawn to the health and education sector, for example. She also notes that women are often paid less than men.
If the woman or girl does not see eye to eye with her guardian, her only recourse is through the legal system.
Zuhair explained that this presents a social barrier for the women who wish to pursue this route.
“Many feel shy to go to a lawyer and the government; it goes against the culture to go and say that ‘my dad is forcing me to stay at home,’” she said. “It’s a huge problem for the girls.”
Despite all of this, Zuhair feels optimistic about the direction Jordan is headed in regard to the guardianship system.
“Nowadays, most families care about their girls and their futures,” she said.
Hassan believes that men are crucial partners in improving the plight of women in Jordan.
“To have buy-in [at all levels of society] … you need also to address the men, leaders and influencers at the community level to advocate for women’s rights economically, socially and politically,” Hassan said.
She is also hopeful about the future for Jordanian women.
“I believe that changing behaviors takes time. Never expect the outcomes immediately after your interventions,” Hassan said.


Tags Jordan Muslims women
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Shmuley Boteach Killing Soleimani was a moral response By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by