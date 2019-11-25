The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hacked Iraqi counter-terror account announces fake “coup”

Rumors of “coup” come after more than a month of protests and hundreds killed in Iraq

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 01:40
Demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Iraq (photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)
Demonstrators take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Iraq
(photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)
 Just after midnight, Baghdad time, the Facebook and Twitter accounts of the elite and popular Counter-Terrorism Service in Iraq announced that a coup was underway. Oddly they announced it in English as well, claiming that the  CTS had begun a “military insurrection” and  the “start of the military coup against the illegitimate government in response to the demands of the people.”
Within an hour it turned out the social media accounts had apparently been hacked. By that time the account, which has 266,000 followers had confused numerous people. Some expressed support in Arabic for the non-existent “coup.”
It came after reports that another thirteen protesters had been killed and after another day of clashes between protesters and security forces. More than 350 Iraqis have been killed during protests since early October.
The CTS is one of the first  elite and trustworthy security institutions that is viewed as a positive force across sectarian lines in Iraq. It was a key to defeating ISIS. However in September one of its popular commanders was fired, fueling some of the anger that led to protests that have  swept the center and south of Iraq. Much anger has been directed at Iranian-backed militias and parties.
In addition officials have alleged that a “third force,” made up apparently of Iranian-backed groups, have used sniper  fire to murder protesters. At various times during the protests there have been rumors that the army might protect the protesters.
The fake coup was also announced on the Facebook page briefly to more  than 1 million followers. It was soon  taken down. The CTS denied they were conducting a coup around 1:30am. Mustafa Salim of the Washington Post’s Baghdad office called a contact in the CTS  and noted that they told him the account was hacked.
The fake coup rumor has led to some jokes on social media, but also adds to the rumors swirling in Iraq. While some wondered why an account would announce a coup before it happened and call it a “coup” in English, others in Iraq are dealing with the fallout from more  than a month of protests. Streets in Baghdad have become like a war-zone, with barricades and fighting with Molotov cocktails.
It has also led to a flowering of dissident youth who are struggling against a corrupt system. On Sunday the government announced that more closures of media outlets were coming, including decisions likely to affect critical foreign Arabic media. This has led to fears of a crackdown. The government has also sought to limit internet access like in neighboring Iran.


Tags Iraq protests Military
