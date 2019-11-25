Hacked Iraqi counter-terror account announces fake “coup”

It came after reports that another thirteen protesters had been killed and after another day of clashes between protesters and security forces. More than 350 Iraqis have been killed during protests since early October. Within an hour it turned out the social media accounts had apparently been hacked. By that time the account, which has 266,000 followers had confused numerous people. Some expressed support in Arabic for the non-existent “coup.”It came after reports that another thirteen protesters had been killed and after another day of clashes between protesters and security forces. More than 350 Iraqis have been killed during protests since early October.

In addition officials have alleged that a "third force," made up apparently of Iranian-backed groups, have used sniper fire to murder protesters. At various times during the protests there have been rumors that the army might protect the protesters. The CTS is one of the first elite and trustworthy security institutions that is viewed as a positive force across sectarian lines in Iraq. It was a key to defeating ISIS. However in September one of its popular commanders was fired, fueling some of the anger that led to protests that have swept the center and south of Iraq. Much anger has been directed at Iranian-backed militias and parties.

The fake coup was also announced on the Facebook page briefly to more than 1 million followers. It was soon taken down. The CTS denied they were conducting a coup around 1:30am. Mustafa Salim of the Washington Post’s Baghdad office called a contact in the CTS and noted that they told him the account was hacked.

It has also led to a flowering of dissident youth who are struggling against a corrupt system. On Sunday the government announced that more closures of media outlets were coming, including decisions likely to affect critical foreign Arabic media. This has led to fears of a crackdown. The government has also sought to limit internet access like in neighboring Iran. The fake coup rumor has led to some jokes on social media, but also adds to the rumors swirling in Iraq. While some wondered why an account would announce a coup before it happened and call it a "coup" in English, others in Iraq are dealing with the fallout from more than a month of protests. Streets in Baghdad have become like a war-zone, with barricades and fighting with Molotov cocktails.