Hamas announces a new phase in its relations with Israel

The terrorist group, which controls the Gaza Strip, announced a series of new understandings with Israel – among them water services and supporting poor families.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 17, 2019 16:36
A Palestinian Hamas-hired civil servant displays U.S. Dollar banknotes

A Palestinian Hamas-hired civil servant displays U.S. Dollar banknotes after receiving her salary paid by Qatar, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 7, 2018.. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

 
Hamas announced on Monday a “new phase” in its understandings with Israel following Qatari funds delivered to the Gaza Strip, Maariv reported.

The new steps include financial support of poor families, improvement in water and electric services, and plans to improve employment. Hamas spokesperson Hazam Kasam said that the implementation of these understandings is being carried out as “part of the significant and worthy role Qatar had in the implementations of the understandings.” He also lauded the efforts of Qatari envoy to Gaza Muhammad al-Emadi.

Kasam also said that “breaking the siege on Gaza is a strategic goal” and that the struggle will continue “with the goal of reaching it.”
On Sunday night it was reported that the Qatari funds arrived at the Gaza Postal bank. $100 each is expected to be given to 108,000 poor families on Monday. Roughly $2.5m. will be used to deliver electric power to the Gaza Strip.

