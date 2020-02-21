Hamas leader met with the Qatari envoy to the Gaza strip

This appearance takes place only a few days after a report in the New Arab Newspaper claimed an Egyptian delegation visited Israel and Gaza last week – to prevent Israeli security forces from targeting two Hamas officials who are opposed to the unofficial ceasefire understanding as it currently stands.According to the report, one of the targets was Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar himself.Sources told the newspaper that another target was Marwan Issa who is considered the acting leader of Hamas’ military wing.These sources stated that Israel sees the two of them as responsible for the escalation in the Gaza Strip, and wanted to eliminate them as a result.Last week Israeli authorities announced they will allow an additional 2000 Gaza merchants to enter Israel to work, this will bring the amount of Gaza residents able to enter the country daily to work up to 7,000 people. A step seen by some as an indication Israel would like to see the Gaza Strip enjoy some stability.