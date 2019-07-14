Hamas member kidnapped, murdered in alleged UAE operation

A Houthi security officer reacts at the site of an air strike launched by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa, Yemen May 16, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Hamas member Salim Ahmed Maarof was murdered on Saturday in Yemen, a country he had lived in for 15 years, Arab media reports.
Maarof, a father of five, was originally from Khan Yunis.
Hamas opened a mourning tent in the south Gaza city and is calling for a comprehensive inquiry into his death.
Maarof was allegedly kidnapped from a large airport in Yemen and tortured to death by the security services of the UAE for his connection to Hamas.
UAE and Saudi Arabia are part of the Arab coalition involved in the ongoing Yemeni Civil War between the current government of Yemen and the Houthis.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>