Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hamas member kidnapped, murdered in alleged UAE operation

He was serving as an Imam in Yemen and lived there for 15 years; Hamas is calling for an investigation.

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
July 14, 2019 19:00
A Houthi security officer reacts at the site of an air strike launched by the Saudi-led coalition in

A Houthi security officer reacts at the site of an air strike launched by the Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa, Yemen May 16, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Hamas member Salim Ahmed Maarof was murdered on Saturday in Yemen, a country he had lived in for 15 years, Arab media reports.

Maarof, a father of five, was originally from Khan Yunis.

Hamas opened a mourning tent in the south Gaza city and is calling for a comprehensive inquiry into his death. 

Maarof was allegedly kidnapped from a large airport in Yemen and tortured to death by the security services of the UAE for his connection to Hamas.

UAE and Saudi Arabia are part of the Arab coalition involved in the ongoing Yemeni Civil War between the current government of Yemen and the Houthis.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

July 14, 2019
Iraqi MP: US Embassy in Baghdad serves as headquarters for Mossad, ISIS

By TAMAR BEERI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings