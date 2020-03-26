The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hezbollah deploys medics, hospitals against coronavirus in Lebanon

"It is a real war that we must confront with the mindset of a warrior," Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Shi'ite group's executive council, said.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 26, 2020 02:00
Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, pays his condolences to Ali Badreddine, the son of top Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine who was killed in an attack in Syria, in Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon May 13, 2016. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, pays his condolences to Ali Badreddine, the son of top Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine who was killed in an attack in Syria, in Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon May 13, 2016.
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
The Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah is mobilizing some 25,000 people including frontline medics and readying hospitals as part of a plan to help confront the coronavirus in Lebanon, it said on Wednesday.
"It is a real war that we must confront with the mindset of a warrior," Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Shi'ite group's executive council, said. "Our role is to complement the government apparatus and not to stand in its place," he said, presenting Hezbollah's plan on its al-Manar TV.
Lebanon has recorded 333 coronavirus cases so far. Six people have died from the respiratory disease. The government, formed with backing from Hezbollah and its allies, has declared a medical emergency.
Hezbollah is a Shi'ite Islamist group designated a terrorist organization by the United States. Founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, it forms the spearhead of a regional military alliance backed by Tehran and has fought for years in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad.
Hezbollah picked the current minister of health and his predecessor, reflecting growing influence in government.
Hezbollah is deploying 1,500 doctors, 3,000 nurses and paramedics and 20,000 more activists in its plan, Safieddine said. "Frontline Islamic Resistance medics are taking part in this plan," he said.
Hezbollah had dedicated a Beirut hospital it owns to treating coronavirus patients, rented four disused hospitals, prepared 32 medical centers across Lebanon and laid plans for three field hospitals if needed. It has also rented hotels to be used for quarantine, Safieddine said.
The weak state faces its coronavirus outbreak at a time of unprecedented financial crisis. The government declared this month it could not pay foreign currency debts and the local currency has sunk by some 40% since October.
Safieddine said government hospitals would be supported through supplying volunteer medical and nursing teams.
Work would be in line with World Health Organisation and Health Ministry protocols, he said.
"Managing crises and managing wars ... are not that different."
The plan includes monitoring those confirmed to be infected with the virus to ensure compliance with guidelines and following up on those in quarantine or isolated at home.
Lebanon's first recorded coronavirus case was a woman who had returned from Iran, which has the fourth largest number of confirmed cases.
Safieddine said Hezbollah had monitored 1,200 people who had returned from Iran including pilgrims and 220 students who had been studying at Qom, a center of Shi'ite learning.


Tags Hezbollah Lebanon hezbollah lebanon Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by