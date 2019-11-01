Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: New Lebanon government must be transparent

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, spoke on Friday about the protests taking place across Lebanon, the American "crisis," Iran and cleaning Lebanese airspace of Israeli aircraft.



He began by trying to walk back comments he made about the funding of the Lebanon protests - he claimed he didn't say anything for certain about them being foreign-funded and said those protesting should investigate where the funding is coming from.

Nasrallah said he wants to address the positives of the current political uprising in Lebanon - that the Lebanese were able to avoid internal clashes and domestic infighting. They were able to do this despite the "curses" and the different parties. He claimed everything was "directed and ordered."He asked the audience, "Do you not think there are people and groups who were offended when they heard their symbols and politicians cursed?" He believes the point of these people were to push people into armed conflicts, however the insults and curses will not be able to start a true revolution.As he continued speaking, the Hezbollah leader continued to praise the people of Lebanon by saying that they were "responsible" and "most people remained disciplined."Nasrallah says he is not trying to threaten anyone in this speech and he "supports the right of the people to continue protesting and expressing their views." However, he says he wants others to "clean up their act" - particularly the media."Hezbollah's concern was to prevent the country from descending into chaos."As he continued speaking, he begins to talk about Hezbollah's role in the government and how there has never been a "Hezbollah government" in the way that the US listed terrorist organization has been unable to direct the government."Hezbollah is not worried about itself. We are very strong, stronger than ever before - socially, regionally, militarily, etc," he said to the crowd.As he concludes his speech he explains what Hezbollah is asking for, from the next Lebanese government."One to listen and to fulfill the demands of the protesters. Two - Next government priority should be regaining the trust of the Lebanese. Three - It must work quickly and diligently and not think it has all the time in the world to act. Four - Transparency and clarity - which has been lacking in all Lebanese governments."The terrorist leader also called the US a "disruption" to the Lebanese people - blaming the American government for preventing Lebanon from leaving the "crisis" behind and blocking solutions for the Lebanese to fix their economic crises.Finally, Nasrallah began discussing Israel and how the goal is to "clean up Lebanese airspace of Israeli incursions." He said they plan to continue to down Israeli drones.The speech was finished by comments about Hezbollah's military leadership and how there is a separate military wing to confront Israel that "can operate no matter what the party is politically occupied with in Lebanon, or even in Syria."He also told the world that even though Hezbollah may be "friends" of Iran, all their decisions are based on local interests.

