Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Houti family member killed, was it Israel or a family feud?

The Houthi movement blames the killing on 'hands affiliated with the U.S.-Israeli aggression,' others argue it’s an inside job.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
August 10, 2019 02:07
1 minute read.
People walk past a building one day after air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa, Yemen June 6, 2018.

People walk past a building one day after air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa, Yemen June 6, 2018. . (photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday that a senior member of the Houthi family had been "assassinated", according to the group's Al-Masirah TV.
 
"The treacherous hands affiliated with the U.S.-Israeli aggression and its tools assassinated Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi," it said, citing a statement from the Interior Ministry run by the Houthi movement.
 
Analyst Fatima Alasrar wrote on social media that this is just an “excuse.”
 
Saying nothing happens in Sanaa without the Houthis knowing about it, she argued it is far more likely that this is nothing more than a “family feud.” 
 
At least eight civilians were killed on Friday in Aden, the temporary seat of Yemen's internationally-recognized government, amid renewed fighting between southern separatists and government forces, medical sources said.
 
 The Saudi-owned, Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV channel said Ibrahim al-Houthi is the brother of the Houthi movement leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi. 
 
Yemen had been in a state of civil war since 2015, the conflict involves Iran, which backs the Houthi, and Saudi Arabia which backs the official government of Yemen. Yemen also became one of the stages for Hezbollah, al-Qaida and ISIS. 
 
Abdel-Malek al-Houthi vowed in 2018 that should Israel start a war with Hezbollah, he will throw Houti warriors “to the fight against the Zionists.” 
  


Related Content

August 10, 2019
Damascus Jews: Assad said we will be given equal rights

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings