Houti family member killed, was it Israel or a family feud?

People walk past a building one day after air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa, Yemen June 6, 2018. . (photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)

Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday that a senior member of the Houthi family had been "assassinated", according to the group's Al-Masirah TV.



"The treacherous hands affiliated with the U.S.-Israeli aggression and its tools assassinated Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi," it said, citing a statement from the Interior Ministry run by the Houthi movement.



Analyst Fatima Alasrar wrote on social media that this is just an “excuse.”



P.S. You can't even slaughter a goat in #Sanaa w/out #Houthis knowing who killed it.



This excuse of "#US-#Israeli aggression" behind the assassination of a relatively low-level target in a draconian police state that Houthis established suggests a family feud. Not unusual. https://t.co/KQaS9NF5QG — Fatima Alasrar (@YemeniFatima) August 9, 2019

Saying nothing happens in Sanaa without the Houthis knowing about it, she argued it is far more likely that this is nothing more than a “family feud.”



At least eight civilians were killed on Friday in Aden, the temporary seat of Yemen's internationally-recognized government, amid renewed fighting between southern separatists and government forces, medical sources said.



The Saudi-owned, Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV channel said Ibrahim al-Houthi is the brother of the Houthi movement leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi.



Abdel-Malek al-Houthi vowed in 2018 that should Israel start a war with Hezbollah, he will throw Houti warriors “to the fight against the Zionists.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });