Houti family member killed, was it Israel or a family feud?

People walk past a building one day after air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa, Yemen June 6, 2018. .
(photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)
Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday that a senior member of the Houthi family had been "assassinated", according to the group's Al-Masirah TV.
"The treacherous hands affiliated with the U.S.-Israeli aggression and its tools assassinated Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi," it said, citing a statement from the Interior Ministry run by the Houthi movement.
Analyst Fatima Alasrar wrote on social media that this is just an “excuse.”
Saying nothing happens in Sanaa without the Houthis knowing about it, she argued it is far more likely that this is nothing more than a “family feud.”
At least eight civilians were killed on Friday in Aden, the temporary seat of Yemen's internationally-recognized government, amid renewed fighting between southern separatists and government forces, medical sources said.
The Saudi-owned, Dubai-based Al-Arabiya TV channel said Ibrahim al-Houthi is the brother of the Houthi movement leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi.
Abdel-Malek al-Houthi vowed in 2018 that should Israel start a war with Hezbollah, he will throw Houti warriors “to the fight against the Zionists.”
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});