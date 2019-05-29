IDF destroys Hezbollah's last, largest cross-border attack tunnel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Six months after the Israeli military declared an end to Operation Northern Shield the IDF has begun destroying the final and largest cross-border dug by Hezbollah into Israeli territory.



The tunnel, which began in the southern Lebanese village of Ramiya and infiltrated several meters into Israeli , close to the communities of Zarit and Shetula.

It was the last one discovered by the IDF in early January and was the largest and most strategic of the six cross-border tunnels dug by the Lebanese Shiite group who had planned to have dozens of armed militants attack the nearby communities in the next war between Hezbollah and Israel.The entrance to a Hezbollah tunnel (Credit: Courtesy Anna Ahronheim)Unlike the tunnels dug by terror groups in the Gaza Strip, each tunnel found by the military on the Lebanese border has different characteristics, with some strengthened by concrete while others are burrowed straight into the rock.The Ramiyah tunnel had been dug at a depth of 80 meters (262 feet) and had 20 stories of stairs. The tunnel, which took Hezbollah several years to dig, also contained railroads to transport equipment, garbage, and was equipped with lighting equipment, air conditioning and ladders.It will be filled with liquid concrete to remove the threat and prevent Hezbollah militants from using it.Israel launched Operation Northern Shield in early December to discover and destroy tunnels dug by the Lebanese Shiite terror group into northern Israel.The IDF declared the end of the operation in mid-January, saying that it had “deprived Hezbollah of the unique offensive abilities it had built for years as part of its planned attack on Israeli territory” and strengthened security along the northern border.During the operation the Northern Command had been in high readiness, reinforced by a variety of capabilities including twice the number of tanks and artillery batteries stationed in the area should Hezbollah attack troops during the operation.While the military has destroyed all cross-border tunnels, some by explosions and others by flooding with liquid concrete, there are several others known to the IDF in Lebanese territory close to the border with Israel.In March the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed the existence of six tunnels, two of which violated the Blue Line and crossed into Israeli territory. While UNIFIL said they could not determine who built the tunnels or when, they were recorded by UNIFIL in the area of Kfar Kela after UNIFIL engineers used verification tools such as laser range finders to confirm their existence.Though the IDF reported the existence of six cross-border tunnels UNIFIL was only able to visit five of them, as one was destroyed by Israel’s military before notifying UNIFIL.The Israeli military has repeatedly warned that the Lebanese government is responsible for the digging of the tunnels which they say were part of a Hezbollah plan to attack communities in northern Israel.The military believes that the attack tunnels were built as a classified component in Hezbollah’s “Conquer the Galilee” plan that would have allowed the group’s elite Radwan fighters to infiltrate into Israel on land, fire short-range rocket and mortar fire and allow other Radwan fighters to infiltrate into communities via the tunnels, cut them off from main roads and to kill as many civilians and troops as possible.Thousands of rockets were expected to be launched towards the Jewish State by the Iranian-backed Shiite army within the first couple of hours of the conflict.The destruction of the Ramiyah tunnels comes as negotiations on the demarcation of the Lebanese-Israeli land and maritime borders are in their final stages after weeks of negotiations mediated by Washington, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.According to a statement from the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, Minister Gebran Bassil met with Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield who has been shuttling between Beirut and Jerusalem holding discussions on the issue.Last week Lebanese officials said that Satterfield had informed them that Israel agreed to the negotiations and on Monday following a meeting with Satterfield Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz expressed the country’s openness to the U.S.-mediated talks with Lebanon, saying in a statement that “a round of Israeli-Lebanese talks mediated by the US, in an effort to set a maritime border for the benefit of both countries’ interests in the development of natural gas and oil reservoirs."Thirteen points of the 200 point UN-demarcated Blue Line which separates Lebanon and Israel are disputed by the Lebanese government.

