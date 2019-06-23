Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

IDF steps up preparedness as tensions rise in Gulf

According to the report, the army has undergone numerous changes and updates in order to prepare for an attack by Tehran or from one of its proxies in Gaza, Syria or Lebanon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 23, 2019 23:04
1 minute read.
IDF steps up preparedness as tensions rise in Gulf

IDF paratroopers take part in Allied Spirit X. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The IDF has stepped up its preparedness in light of the increased tension in the Gulf, Channel 12 reported on Sunday.

Despite the the last minute decision, according to reports, by US President Donald Trump to cancel strikes on Iran and despite the seeming containment in the region, Israel is still concerned that Iran may attempt an attack on Israel, the report said.

According to the report, the army has undergone numerous changes and updates in order to prepare for an attack by Tehran or from one of its proxies in Gaza, Syria or Lebanon.

On Sunday, US National Security Advisor John Bolton met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that Iran should not mistake US “prudence and discretion for weakness.”

“No one has granted them a hunting license in the Middle East,” Bolton said about Iran. “Our military is rebuilt, new and ready to go – by far the best in the world.”


He stressed that Trump said that he said that he “stopped the strike from going forward at this time.”

Bolton said that the US sanctions on the Islamic Republic were biting and that new sanctions, in preparation for weeks, will be announced publicly on Monday.

Iran, he said in prepared comments, “can never have nuclear weapons – not against the United States and not against the world.”

Herb Keinon contributed to this report.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas
June 23, 2019
Saudi minister: Whatever Palestinians accept, everyone else will accept

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings