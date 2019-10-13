Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

ISIS family members escape camp as Turkey-backed forces close in

More than 130,000 people have been displaced from rural areas around the northeast Syrian border as a result of fighting between Turkish-led forces and Kurdish militia.

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 11:18
1 minute read.
WOMEN AND their families surrender in the last ISIS-held area in Syria last month

BEIRUT/VIENNA - An offensive by Turkey and its Syrian allies is nearing a camp for displaced people in northern Syria holding thousands of members of "Islamic State families", some of whom have managed to escape after the site was shelled, Kurdish officials said.

The shelling of the camp at Ain Issa north of Raqqa represented "support for the revival of the Daesh organisation once again", the Kurdish-led administration for northern and eastern Syria said, referring to Islamic State militants.

More than 130,000 people have been displaced from rural areas around the northeast Syrian border towns of Tel Abyad and Ras al Ain as a result of fighting between Turkish-led forces and Kurdish militia, the United Nations said on Sunday.

In a statement, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said OCHA and other relief agencies estimated up to 400,000 civilians in the Syrian conflict zone may require aid and protection in the coming period.

Turkish forces targeted areas around two Syrian border towns with fresh shelling on Sunday, pressing on with their offensive against Kurdish militia for a fifth day in the face of fierce international opposition.

Turkey's stated objective is to set up a "safe zone" inside Syria to resettle many of the 3.6 million Syrian war refugees it has been hosting.

More and more displaced people were arriving at collection centres, and more than 400,000 were affected by a loss of running water supplies including 82,000 residents of two refugee camps in the region, OCHA said.

Public and private hospitals in Ras al Ain and Tel Abyad, the two main targets of the Turkish-led offensive, have been closed since Friday.

OCHA also said that a trauma stabilisation south of Ras al Ain, set up to treat wounded from the conflict's front lines, was reported to have come under attack.


