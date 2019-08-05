ISIS preparing women to participate on the front line of future endeavors

Head of the Iraqi Intelligence Forces Abu Ali al-Basri laid claims to the Iraqi Arabic language newspaper Al Sabaah that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) have been preparing and training women to participate in future battles after the overwhelming defeat they suffered at the hands of coalition forces.



The women fighters are being trained in Iraq, mainly in the area of Mosul, as well as in Syria and Tunisia in order to take a more active role in the organization's upcoming terror aspirations.

Within the report, the Iraqi intelligence commander relayed news of the recent death of and ISIS commander responsible for Western, Northern and Eastern Syria, who was close to the leader of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, subsequently collapsing the regime.Al-Basri added that ten of ISIS's top-ranking commanders have all been eradicated from the battle field including al-Baghdadi's minister of defense Ali Khalifeh, his deputy Abu Yahya al-Araqi as well as a ISIS's Saudi religious authority Abu Abdulrahman al-Tamimi.Two years ago, Iraqi forces were able to retake Mosul from ISIS and largely defeated the organization on the ground. The US announced the defeat of Islamic State in Syria earlier this year, twelve-hours later the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) also declared the “total elimination of the so-called caliphate.”ISIS lost 100% of the territory it once held in Syria. Which book ended a grueling two months of battle and siege in which a massive humanitarian crises developed as ISIS members sought to surrender in their last bastion.While ISIS no longer holds any territory or villages, the United States estimates there are around 15,000 ISIS supporters still present in Syria and a large presence still in Iraq - mainly consisting of sleeper cell type fighters.Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.

