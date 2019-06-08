Iran: New U.S. sanctions show Trump doesn’t want talks

US President Donald Trump.
The US announced new sanctions on Friday against Iran’s petrochemical sector. In response Tehran says the sanctions show US President Donald Trump isn’t serious about talks.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls the sanctions part of the “maximum pressure” against Tehran. Iran says that this shows the US claims that it could speak to Iran are “hollow.” Iran Foreign Minister Spokesman Abbas Mousavi slammed the sanctions Saturday. They are a violation of international law, he claimed.
The US has slapped sanctions on the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries company and 39 subsidiaries. The US wants Iran oil exports to go to zero. Washington says that the company and its subsidiaries are “lifelines” for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) which the US views as a terrorist organization. The IRGC plays a major role in Iran’s economy and has a large military force.
The comments by Iran appear to show the regime understands that it will have to talk to the Americans eventually. Otherwise there would be no reason to mention talks. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit Iran this week, according to France24. He has spoken to the US and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the trip, according to Radio Farda. In addition Iran faces challenges from Russia ahead of a Russia, US and Israel meeting this month. Despite Tehran’s rhetoric it appears to feel increasingly isolated. It has focused on stopping the US from pushing a “deal of the century” with the Palestinians. But this appears yet another attempt to make its policies appear relevant to the entire region.
