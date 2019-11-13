Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Iran bans sale of books by ‘Sapiens’ author Yuval Noah Harari

“Sapiens” was published originally in Hebrew as a textbook for Harari’s students at The Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 13, 2019 04:46
Yuval Noah Harari and a copy of his book "Sapiens".. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Iran has banned the sale or purchase of books by the Israeli historian and author Yuval Noah Harari, saying they promote the theory of evolution and distort history.

Harari is best known for his best-seller “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind,” which charts the course of the development of humans from the prehistoric era to modernity.

The Tehran publishers’ league announced the ban on Monday, The Associated Press reported. In May, Iran’s Culture Ministry barred the publication of Harari’s books.



“Sapiens” was published originally in Hebrew as a textbook for Harari’s students at The Hebrew University in Jerusalem.



Harari also is the author of “21 Lessons for the 21st Century, ” ”Homo Deus” and “Money.”


