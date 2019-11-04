Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran executed 15,000 people over drug-related crimes since 1979 - report

According to Amnesty, in 2018 Iran was only second to China in terms of numbers of executions, with 253 people killed. This year, 173 people had been executed by July, a report by the UN said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 4, 2019 05:29
1 minute read.
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin.

People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.. (photo credit: THOMAS PETER/REUTERS)

Jalil Mohebbi, the secretary of a religious watchdog office in Iran, stated that since the 1979 Revolution, 15,000 people have been executed in the Islamic Republic over drug related crimes, Radio Farda reported on Sunday.

The Iranian branch of the US government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty described Mohebbi as a "mid-ranking clergy." According to the report, he shared the data in a presentation attended by the head of the Islamic Republic Judiciary.

However, a spokesperson of the Judiciary, Parviz Esmaeili, eventually defined the number "inaccurate" and "devoid of required precision."

In 2015, deputy director of Amnesty International's Middle East and North Africa program, Said Boumedouha, noted that: "For years, Iranian authorities have used the death penalty to spread a climate of fear in a misguided effort to combat drug trafficking, yet there is not a shred of evidence to show that this is an effective method of tackling crime."

According to Amnesty, in 2018 Iran was only second to China in terms of numbers of executions, with 253 people killed. This year, 173 people had been executed by July, a report by the UN quoted by the German paper DW said.


Related Content

Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar,
November 4, 2019
What did the US know about Turkey’s Syria invasion plans?

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings