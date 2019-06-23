Iran executes man on charges of spying for C.I.A

Old rope with hangman’s noose (illustrative)..
Iran executed a former government employee on charges of spying for the C.I.A., Iranian media reported on Saturday.
Iranian state broadcaster IRIB news agency reported that Jalal Hajizavar, a former employee for the aerospace unit of the Ministry of Defense, was convicted by a military court after the discovery of spying equipment and incriminating documents at his home.
Hajizavar reportedly left his position nine years ago.
He was executed at the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj, west of Tehran, the report said.
Hajizavar’s ex-wife was also convicted on espionage charges and sentenced to 15 years in prison, Iranian media reported.
The execution comes at a time of rising tensions between the US and Iran, with President Trump ready to retaliate to the downing of a US drone by Iran with strikes on several Iranian targets
on June 21, before cancelling the order, tweeting, "10 minutes before the strike I stopped it".
