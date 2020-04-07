The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran has 500,000 people infected with coronavirus

Tehran's regime repeatedly refused to accept humanitarian aid from the US government.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
APRIL 7, 2020 02:00
A volunteer from Basij forces sprays disinfectant as he sanitizes a bus station, amid coronavirus disease fears, in Tehran, Iran (photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/ALI KHARA VIA REUTERS)
A volunteer from Basij forces sprays disinfectant as he sanitizes a bus station, amid coronavirus disease fears, in Tehran, Iran
(photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/ALI KHARA VIA REUTERS)
BERLIN---A member of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce for the Islamic Republic of Iran revealed on Monday that half a million people in the country suffer from the deadly virus.
Hamid Souri, the taskforce member, told Islamic Republic's news agency, IRNA, that many patients afflicted with the coronavirus have not been detected, according to an article from Radio Farda, the Iranian branch of the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), which reported on the IRNA news item.
Iran's Ministry of Health claims that  60,500 Iranians are currently infected.
Souris termed the situation "worrisome,” and said there has been a spike in the virus across the  provinces of Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Khuzestan,  and Kermanshah.
"The coronavirus curve has not flattened in any of the country's 31 provinces", Souri told IRNA.
Iran’s clerical rulers have faced accusation that they are fabricating statistics to hide the severity the disease afflicting the population.
The Jerusalem Post reported on Monday that death rate in Iran is “four to five times higher than the regime admitted then,” the report said. “The current figures are currently officially 55,743 sufferers and 3,452 dead. The current death toll is apparently much higher. On Sunday, it was 12,380, according to Western security sources.”
The Post report cited an article in the German daily Die Welt that obtained the numbers from Western security sources.
Ebrahim Raisi, the Islamic Republic’s chief judge and a possible successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, ordered that thousands of coronavirus deaths be attributed to diseases such as heart failure or pneumonia, Die Welt reported.
Radio Farda wrote that its” independent estimate based on local media reports puts the number of those infected at 95,000 and the dead at 6,800.”
On Monday, the head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office, Kianush Jahanpur said  “that 24,236 people out of a total of 60,500 infected by the coronavirus have recovered while 3,739 have unfortunately succumbed to death, “ according to  Radio Farda.
IRNA reported that  Jahanpur said  over  the last 24 hours, 136 people died due the coronavirus.
Jahanpur added that  "If the current procedure goes on, within seven to ten days we will witness the virus peaking again in Tehran." Iran is the epicenter of the Middle East coronavirus crisis. The clerical regime has refused to accept humanitarian aid from the US government.
A Swiss-run humanitairan and medical channel is operating to provide aid to Tehran. Iran's regime has used humanitarian aid in the past to fund malign activities in the Mideast, according to the US government.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: “There is no sanction on medicines going to Iran, there is no sanction on humanitarian assistance going into that country. They’ve got a terrible problem there and we want that humanitarian, medical assistance to get to the people of Iran.” 
On Monday,the US State Department released an "Iran's Sanctions Relief Scam" fact sheet. According to the document, "In 2018, an Iranian 'humanitarian' company was sanctioned by the United States for masking payments that provided hundreds of millions of dollars to Hezbollah and Hamas through the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps]  IRGC’s Qods Force."
"Iran’s slick foreign influence campaign to obtain sanctions relief is not intended for the relief or health of the Iranian people but to raise funds for its terror operations," wrote the State Department.


Tags Iran coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by