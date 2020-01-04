The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran lacks good options - analysis

What appears to have caused this escalation was the departure by the Iranians from a tacit ground rule hitherto maintained

By JONATHAN SPYER  
JANUARY 4, 2020 19:13
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran (photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
First, it is worth recalling the sequence of events. The killing on Thursday of IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani outside Baghdad International Airport, by a US MQ9 Reaper Drone firing a Hellfire Missile was the latest escalation in a process that began with the killing of an American contractor by the Iran-supported Ktaeb Hizballah militia on December 27.
The death of this US citizen led to US action against five facilities of Ktaeb Hizballah in Iraq. This in turn led to the militia and other pro-Iran elements storming into Baghdad’s Green Zone and beginning a violent demonstration outside the US Embassy. This latter protest raised the specter of the Iranian Embassy siege of 1979.
The US killing of Soleimani, (as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, commander of Ktaeb Hizballah and a number of other IRGC officials)  was the latest move in this process of escalation.
What appears to have caused this escalation was the departure by the Iranians from a tacit ground rule hitherto maintained. According to this rule, undeclared but noted by a number of analysts including this author,  the Iranian regime was apparently to be permitted by Washington to strike at US allies with impunity, and could even hit at US hardware, but it would be best advised not to harm US citizens.
On December 27, Iran failed to abide by this rule. In so doing, it set in motion the series of events culminating in the death of Soleimani, al-Muhandis and the others.
The killing of Soleimani obligates Iran to respond, and in so doing places the regime before a dilemma. Iran is exponentially weaker than the United States on the conventional military level. Its best options lie in asymmetrical warfare. In this regard, the long toil of the late Soleimani and his colleagues provides Iran with a wide suite of options.
Most obviously, the US maintains around 5,000 military personnel in Iraq and just under 1,000 in Syria. Iran has missiles and rockets deployed, and tens of thousands of available personnel in both countries. It has struck in the past. The assassination of Soleimani has not removed this capability. Logistically and operationally, a similar strike to the one that commenced the current round of escalation would be possible to organize.
Iran could also begin a broad popular and political campaign intended to culminate in a demand by the government of Iraq for the withdrawal of US forces. Badr Organization commander Hadi al-Ameri, in a statement following the US operation, appeared to hint at this course, calling on members of parliament and all ‘national forces’ to unite in order to expel ‘foreign forces’ from Iraq.
Further afield, the events of the summer showed that Tehran has the capability of hitting at US allied targets in the Gulf waterways, the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el Mandeb and on the soil of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The IRGC, aided by its Lebanese Hezbollah proxy, also possesses networks in Europe, North and South America, and south and East Asia, as evidenced by a list of previous attacks and thwarted planned operations.
So the physical possibility of response, or at least attempted response, is not at issue. But Iran’s dilemma is the following: the current escalation which culminated in the death of Soleimani was the direct result of Iran’s departure from a set of tacit rules in place until then. If the Iranian response appears to be a return to a tacit observance of these rules, then even it is successful it will still project an aura of weakness.
The destruction of US hardware, a strike on allies, even a strike by a proxy on a US facility or personnel, will not be sufficient to “even the score.”
But if Iran chooses to adopt the only course of action which would be seen by all as proportionate to the loss of Soleimani – namely the killing by the IRGC or some other Iranian agency of one or a number of US citizens – then the evidence of recent days suggests that the US may well be willing to escalate to a level of confrontation at which the Iranians cannot compete.
This dilemma is compounded by an accompanying fact. While lacking a clear and coherent regional strategy, the Trump Administration has made clear in word and deed over the last two years that it has no interest in major re-engagement in the Middle East, or in new conflicts in that arena of “bloodstained sand,” as President Trump has referred to the region. Trump’s statements following the killing of Soleimani confirm this impression.
The events of recent days show that the one action which can over-ride this aversion is the targeting of US citizens or personnel. That is, Iran has the incentive of potentially getting to keep much of what it gained in recent years in the Middle East, if it swallows the humiliation of Soleimani’s loss.
But then its deterrent power and ability to project strength will be perhaps irrevocably damaged. Taking the only path which can adequately avenge that loss, meanwhile, means potentially losing everything in a direct confrontation with the US.
It is now Iran’s move. The US escalation has placed Iran in a situation in which there are no easy options. The decision now to be taken by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will determine the direction of the Middle East in the next period.


Tags Iran Iraq Qassem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No to polarization By JPOST EDITORIAL
Iran will avenge Soleimani's death - the question is where and when By YAAKOV KATZ
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Immunity and the Bibi boom By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies