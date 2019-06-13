Iran may change policy towards nuclear deal due to oil sanctions

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Iran may change how it treats the nuclear deal if the Islamic republic cannot sell its oil, said Iran's Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani on Wednesday, according to Radio Farda.





"The situation will change if Iran can't sell oil," said Larijani to reporters on Wednesday.

Larijani did not elaborate on what those changes would be.

In order for Europe to help Iran with its oil exports and international banking, Iran must be able to sell oil, Larijani added.

Recent estimates put Iran's oil exports below 400,000 barrels per day due to US sanctions imposed in November, less than half of April's level and down from at least 2.5 million bpd in April last year, according to Reuters.

A senior US official said in March that Tehran had lost $10 billion in revenue since sanctions were reimposed.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Japan intends to keep buying Iranian oil, after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tehran on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Abe did not confirm this statement.



"Iran will remain committed to the deal, which is important for the security of the region and the world. Tehran and Tokyo both oppose nuclear weapons," said Rouhani. "Iran will never initiate a war but will give a crushing response to any aggression."



Abe's visit is the first by a Japanese leader to Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



