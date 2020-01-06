Iran not expected to strike Israel in response to Soleimani killing

Iran is unlikely to retaliate against Israel for the US killing of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, senior security and intelligence officials told the security cabinet on Monday.The security cabinet convened to discuss the security situation following the US strike on the Iranian general. Though the defense officials said the threat of an Iranian strike on Israel is not imminent, they added that matters will become clearer in the coming days, following the grieving period for Soleimani in Iran.Soleimani’s killing is an “American matter” in which Israel was not involved and does not want to be dragged into, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the ministers. He forbade them from speaking about the matter to the media.The security chiefs’ reassurances contradicted warnings from the US and Canadian embassies to their citizens in Israel that there may be a missile attack.“Heightened tension in the Middle East may result in security risks to US citizens abroad,” the US Embassy said in a press release on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy strongly encourages US citizens to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness, as security incidents, including rocket fire, often take place without warning.”Two days prior, the Canadian Embassy in Tel Aviv issued a travel warning for the region, saying the “security situation could worsen with little warning.” It called on its citizens to “exercise caution.”Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.